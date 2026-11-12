KL Top Cop Backs Officer Self-Defence As Law Bars Shooting At Will

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Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Commissioner Datuk Fadil Marsus instructed patrol units, motorcycle squads, and detectives to stay ready, draw and cock their weapons, and fire without hesitation if they encounter obstructions, doubt, or threats.

He said frontline personnel must stay alert and protect their lives when confronting violent resistance.

The directive followed an incident on Wednesday (11 Nov) at a residential flat in Desa Aman Puri, Kepong.

A multi-agency team comprising police, Fire and Rescue Department responders, and Health Ministry staff responded to a report regarding an aggressive foreign national.

When personnel breached the apartment door, the suspect lunged forward wielding two machetes.

A 26-year-old lance corporal from the Gombak district police headquarters had his right wrist severed and sustained deep lacerations to his head and torso.

The officer underwent reattachment surgery at Hospital Kuala Lumpur and remains stable.

Police located the suspect four hours later at a nearby playground and shot him after he attempted a second machete attack.

The suspect died en route to Selayang Hospital.

Rules of Engagement and Accountability Protocols

From an operational standpoint, senior police commanders—including Fadil, who urged officers after the Kepong attack to draw their firearms and act without hesitation against immediate threats—emphasise that frontline responders face split-second life-or-death hazards and require clear command backing to defend themselves and emergency personnel from armed attackers.

In court, legal practitioners point out that these operational reminders operate within the boundaries of the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.

Under Sections 96 to 106 of the Penal Code, police officers exercise the right of private defence.

Lethal force is permitted against an imminent threat of death or grievous hurt, provided the response remains proportionate to the danger.

Section 15(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code prohibits causing death during an arrest unless the suspect faces charges punishable by death or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years.

Internal Inspector-General’s Standing Orders (IGSO) further outline protocols for verbal warnings and non-lethal targeting where circumstances allow.

Following any discharge of a firearm, officers must also submit a formal report accounting for the exact number of rounds fired, triggering an internal review to verify that the use of force complied with regulations.

Past Court Rulings and Constitutional Oversight

Criminal convictions of Malaysian police officers for fatal on-duty shootings remain rare, though civil courts and coroners have issued adverse rulings in past cases:

Aminulrasyid Amzah (2010): Police fired 21 shots at a car driven by a 15-year-old student in Shah Alam. An initial culpable homicide conviction against a corporal was overturned on appeal in 2012. In 2016, the High Court ruled in a civil suit that officers breached firearm procedures and ordered the government to pay RM414,800 in damages.

Police fired 21 shots at a car driven by a 15-year-old student in Shah Alam. An initial culpable homicide conviction against a corporal was overturned on appeal in 2012. In 2016, the High Court ruled in a civil suit that officers breached firearm procedures and ordered the government to pay RM414,800 in damages. Rawang Shooting (2019): Police fatally shot three men, stating the suspects fired first. In 2023, a Coroner’s Court rejected the self-defence account, ruling that the men were shot at close range and finding elements of abuse of power.

Police fatally shot three men, stating the suspects fired first. In 2023, a Coroner’s Court rejected the self-defence account, ruling that the men were shot at close range and finding elements of abuse of power. Sitiawan Shooting (2016): Following the fatal shooting of a motorist in Perak, the Ipoh High Court overturned an earlier open verdict in 2024 and classified the death as a homicide, citing the absence of forensic evidence on the alleged weapon.

Following the fatal shooting of a motorist in Perak, the Ipoh High Court overturned an earlier open verdict in 2024 and classified the death as a homicide, citing the absence of forensic evidence on the alleged weapon. Durian Tunggal Shooting (2025): Three men died in a police shooting in Melaka in November 2025 after officers reported a machete attack. The Attorney-General’s Chambers later reclassified the investigation as murder and ordered a formal inquest for 2026.

Legal observers note that commanding officers routinely issue firm operational reminders to maintain morale and officer safety, while every discharge of a firearm remains governed by Article 5(1) of the Federal Constitution, which guarantees that no person shall be deprived of life except in accordance with law.

Members of the public seeking formal review of police conduct can submit reports to the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) or the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM).

READ MORE: Cop Injured In Kepong Machete Attack Undergoes Successful Hand Replantation

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