Restaurant Owner Who Slammed Rembayung’s Food Later Caught Using Khairul Aming’s Photo In Menu

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A local restaurant owner faces a major legal battle and public backlash after he was caught stealing a menu photo from celebrity entrepreneur Khairul Aming.

The incident has led to widespread online irony, as digital records show the business owner previously posted harsh reviews slamming the food at Khairul Aming’s restaurant, Rembayung, before copying its exact kids menu image for his own chain, PNC Kitchen.

The controversy surfaced when a customer on the social media platform Threads cross-referenced the promotional assets of PNC Kitchen’s Puncak Alam outlet against the distinct creative photography shot for Rembayung.

The public quickly flagged that the rival chain had extracted, cropped, and reprinted the exact image, along with identical pricing and item names.

In a public defence statement, PNC Kitchen owner Shahil Desa claimed complete ignorance regarding the copyright infringement.

He said his brand spends thousands of ringgit per location to secure original graphic assets, blaming the incident entirely on a third-party designer who allegedly turned a provided “inspiration link” into a direct copy-and-paste file.

The Caught-on-Camera Spy Proof

The whole “I had no idea” excuse fell apart when Khairul Aming stepped in with receipts.

Khairul showed proof that Shahil had actually visited and checked out the Rembayung restaurant himself, right before his own copied menus were printed.

It got even worse for Shahil when internet sleuths dug up his old social media posts from earlier this year.

They found out that Shahil had previously left really harsh, item-by-item reviews tearing down six of Rembayung’s dishes—calling them “too sweet,” “hard,” and saying they “lacked a kick.”

The internet immediately called him out on the massive irony: he was publicly trash-talking the restaurant online while secretly stealing its exact menu photos and layout behind the scenes.

Account Deactivated and Lawyers Called In

After his digital trail was exposed, Shahil deactivated his official social media presence.

Any nested, direct replies to that post (including the public warnings sent by Khairul) are automatically hidden or dropped from public feeds because the parent thread no longer exists.

Khairul followed up by stating that his lawyers will handle the matter going forward.

This follows Khairul’s standard operational procedure for intellectual property violations.

He has previously used his legal counsel to issue formal Letters of Demand (LOD) for trademark infringement and copyright issues, as seen in his successful legal action against the copycat brand “Sambal Nyet Khairi”.

READ MORE: Spicy Legal Action: Khairul Aming Cracks Down On Copycat Sambal Nyet

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