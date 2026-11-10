Red Giant Magic Meets Cantopop Grit: The Day Selangor Legends And Hong Kong Celebs United For A Cause

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On a cool Saturday evening recently, the floodlights at the MBPJ Stadium in Petaling Jaya illuminated more than just a football match.

On the grass below, two radically different worlds collided—not out of professional rivalry, but out of absolute affection for a shared history and a desire to give back.

Old-school football purists sat shoulder-to-shoulder with screaming Cantopop fans, all bearing witness to a beautiful story of homecoming and heart.

The Selangor FC Legends emerged with a 4-2 win over the Hong Kong FC3 Club, but the evening’s true essence lay in the human connections forged across borders and the dreams fulfilled for children in need.

While the competitive nature of the sport naturally produced goals, every successful strike on either side felt like a collective win for the packed stadium.

For the local fans, watching the Selangor FC Legends was a deeply emotional journey back in time.

Legendary figures like Sharil Arsat, K. Sanbagamaran and Mubin Mokhtar laced up their boots once more.

These foundational icons—who served as the core competitive pillars of the highly successful mid-to-late 1990s Selangor and national squads—stepped back into the spotlight together.

They moved with the familiar, instinctual grace that defined Malaysian football over the last few decades, their spatial intelligence a masterclass for everyone watching.

The atmosphere built before kickoff with the resounding rhythm of traditional Chinese Oriental drums performed by PAWE Subang Jaya (Pusat Aktiviti Warga Emas), whose high-energy beats unified the diverse crowd.

A Full-Circle Homecoming for Hong Kong’s Creative Circle

Yet the other half of the pitch told a profound human story of its own: FC3 Club isn’t a corporate franchise; it is a circle of friends.

The team was born right here in Malaysia in 2024, formed by a group of Hong Kong actors and pop stars—including Jer Lau and Kaho Hung—who bonded over casual kickabouts while filming the television drama Fearless for three months.

To balance their gruelling entertainment schedules, they adopted the motto “Standing Strong at Thirty.”

Returning to Petaling Jaya was a sentimental, full-circle moment for these artists, who played with infectious joy and grit that deeply touched the crowd.

The match turned that emotional bond into high-octane drama on the grass.

Realising they couldn’t match the raw, youthful stamina of their celebrity opponents, the veteran Red Giants leaned on decades of professional experience.

The Selangor Legends outsmarted the visitors by suffocating them with slow-tempo, high-IQ possession football, starving the energetic FC3 squad of the ball and dictating the pace.

While the veteran side dominated early possession to take the lead, the celebrity-packed FC3 squad refused to be passive spectators.

The visitors used their fitness advantage to fight back fiercely, treating fans to a thriller as singer On Chan clinically converted a goal after a brilliant, seamless assist from actor Carlos Chan.

Minutes later, the stadium erupted again when actor-model Jonathan Li executed a technically stunning, flying header past the veteran defence.

Though the Selangor Legends ultimately locked down the match 4-2 using their tactical superiority, the resilient fighting spirit of the artists transformed the exhibition into a truly competitive spectacle.

The Heart of the Game

The human element extended far beyond the players.

The high-profile initiative officially began at a launch ceremony attended by the Princess of Selangor, Tengku Zatashah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who serves as the Royal Patron for the event’s beneficiary.

A portion of the tiered ticket proceeds went directly to Make-A-Wish Malaysia to fund life-changing experiences for children battling critical illnesses.

The evening reminded the audience that the intuition veteran football icons built over decades can still paint beautiful pictures on a pitch.

The Hong Kong entertainers’ shared goals proved that a brotherhood forged on late-night filming sets can translate into seamless on-field chemistry.

The real triumph belonged to the community, as thousands of cheers translated directly into real-world comfort and granted wishes for critically ill children.

All photos by the writer.

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