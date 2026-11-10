Ex-DAP “Superman” Faces Lawsuit Threat After 90-Second TKO By MCA Champion

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Former DAP firebrand Hew Kuan Yau entered the boxing ring against lawyer Ang Woei Shang to settle a bitter online political feud, only to suffer a humiliating first-round defeat—but the real disaster is the brewing legal battle over a broken contract for a separate fight.

What was supposed to be a standard internet grudge match at AEON Mall Wangsa Maju turned into a total disaster for the 56-year-old politician.

While the viral video shows him getting completely dominated, the real problem lies behind the scenes: a signed business contract has turned into a massive legal trap.

It began back during the July 2026 state election when Ang challenged a top DAP leader to a debate.

Hew jumped into the social media comment section, mocked the lawyer, and eventually challenged him to a physical fight.

Both men signed an official contract to fight on 29 November at a Penang gym, but Hew pulled out, saying the organisers were trying to turn it into an overpriced commercial event with ticket bidding.

Instead, Hew booked himself into a free mall event in Kuala Lumpur on 8 November.

Ang showed up at the mall to prove he wasn’t backing down, but he said the original 29 November contract is still legally active.

Ang confirmed he will sue Hew for breach of contract if Hew does not show up in Penang.

A Loose Helmet Saved “Superman” From a 10-Second Loss

The actual match lasted less than two minutes.

Hew was hit and dropped to the floor within the first 10 seconds of the match.

He avoided an immediate loss only because his protective helmet broke and came loose.

The referee had to stop the clock for a full minute, so Hew’s assistant could fix the gear, giving the 56-year-old politician an unplanned rest.

Once the fight started again, the 40-year-old Ang easily avoided Hew’s punches and knocked him down three more times in just 20 seconds until the referee stopped the match to protect him.

The swift, one-sided outcome caught many off guard, as observers found it surprising given Hew’s long-standing reputation as a highly aggressive, fierce, and loud figure in Malaysian politics.

Fists Turn to Votes: The Immediate Jump to the Melaka Campaign Trail

Although the match was sold to the public as a personal grudge fight, it was immediately weaponised for political advantage. Top political figures were directly involved, with MCA Deputy President Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon sitting right next to the ring.

Ang did not rest after his win; he went straight to a political rally (ceramah) in Machap Jaya, Melaka, the next night, Monday (9 Nov), using the former DAP member’s 90-second knockout to score points for the rival candidate.

Ang—widely known in the Chinese community as “Lawyer Ang”—is an active social and political commentator who openly campaigns for Barisan Nasional (BN) and MCA.

He is in Melaka specifically to act as a star speaker on the campaign trail for the crucial 14 November Melaka state election.

Ang used his appearance at the Machap Jaya rally to actively stump for the incumbent MCA/BN candidate, Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem, who faces a tight three-cornered fight to defend his state seat.

By bringing his fresh ring victory directly to the political stage, Ang effectively transformed his physical demolition of a legendary DAP icon into immediate electoral leverage for the MCA.

Following the spectacle, the public and political observers thanked Ang for publicising the loss to humiliate Hew, whom critics have long described as foul-mouthed.

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