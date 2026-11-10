EPF Backs Multi-Billion Bid To Pull Oil Vessel Giant Yinson Private As Small Investors Eyed For Cash Exit

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A corporate consortium comprising MISC Bhd, the founding Lim family, and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has submitted a formal scheme of arrangement proposal to privatise floating energy infrastructure builder Yinson Holdings Bhd at an offer price of RM2.50 cash per share.

The proposed transaction seeks to acquire the remaining 55.2 per cent equity stake in the company for a total cash consideration of RM4.03 billion.

Market data confirms the proposed price represents a 10.13 per cent premium over the stock’s pre-announcement price of RM2.27 and a 16.28 per cent premium over the August trading baseline.

The August trading baseline is not an arbitrary chronological delay; it is a strict legal requirement under the Rules on Take-overs, Mergers and Compulsory Acquisitions.

Under Malaysian take-over regulations, when a consortium proposes a privatisation or a Mandatory General Offer (MGO), the premium cannot simply be measured against yesterday’s closing stock price.

The price must be measured against the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) over specific fixed historical windows—most commonly the 3-month or 5-month historical trading baselines leading up to the official announcement.

VWAP calculates the true average price big investors actually paid for a stock over a specific timeframe, rather than just the final closing price on a chart.

Balances, Backlogs, and the Shift to Corporate Privacy

Equity analysts at CIMB Securities deemed the proposed terms fair and reasonable, noting the price represents 13.3 times projected 2028 corporate earnings, and advised minority shareholders to vote in favour if the board puts the scheme to a vote.

Crucially, Yinson’s board emphasised that it has not yet accepted the privatisation proposal, noting it is still deliberating on the terms ahead of a strict regulatory deadline set for 5:00 PM on 4 December.

The financial structure of the bidding consortium involves distinct capital commitments:

MISC: Plans to outlay RM3.03 billion in fresh cash capital to anchor the restructuring.

Plans to outlay to anchor the restructuring. EPF: Will inject no new cash reserves, opting instead to roll over its existing 17.1 per cent equity stake into the proposed private joint-venture vehicle if the deal materialises.

Corporate disclosures show Yinson Holdings Bhd, which builds and operates massive floating production, storage, and offloading vessels for the global deepwater oil industry, controls a global contracted revenue backlog of US$19.3 billion (approximately RM78.2 billion).

However, the company carries a high net gearing ratio of 2.3 times, a heavy asset-leverage load that public equity markets have consistently discounted in its stock price.

If the privatisation exercise is approved, Yinson Holdings Bhd will delist from Bursa Malaysia and no longer be required to publish quarterly earnings, debt balance sheets, or executive board remuneration records for public review.

Taxpayer Impact Analysis: What This Means For Your Pocket

No direct tax money is being spent on this buyout, meaning the government is not taking cash out of the national budget or using direct tax revenues from the Inland Revenue Board to pay for the deal.

Instead, the financial link to regular citizens is indirect, flowing quietly through the state-backed mega-corporations that are funding the transaction.

MISC, which is providing the RM3.03 billion cash outlay, is a public company mostly owned by the national oil giant Petronas.

This corporate setup creates distinct ripples for the public:

The Shared Reward: Placing Yinson’s large oil-vessel engineering business under the same corporate umbrella as MISC keeps critical energy assets under local management, helping safeguard Malaysia’s long-term energy security.

Placing Yinson’s large oil-vessel engineering business under the same corporate umbrella as MISC keeps critical energy assets under local management, helping safeguard Malaysia’s long-term energy security. The Hidden Risk: Yinson carries a heavy debt load, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.3. A debt-to-equity ratio of 2.3 means that for every RM1.00 of its own money (equity) the company puts into the business, it has borrowed RM2.30 in bank loans and corporate debt. If global oil markets suddenly downturn, the state-backed companies funding this deal will have to absorb multi-billion ringgit liabilities. When Petronas has to step in to cover high corporate debts, it has less profit left to pay its annual national dividends—funds that flow directly back into the federal treasury to pay for public schools, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Navigating Fleet Debts, Market Discounts, and Corporate Delistings

The proposed financial structure of the Yinson Holdings Bhd buyout proposal follows established corporate strategies seen both in Malaysia and globally. In a direct historical parallel, Yinson’s current bidding partner, MISC, was itself the target of a massive RM8.8 billion take-private attempt by its parent company, Petronas, in 2013.

Petronas argued that public stock markets consistently undervalued the maritime infrastructure giant because of the heavy cyclical debt on its shipping fleet.

However, unlike the current Yinson timeline, that deal collapsed after minority shareholders rejected the final offer, causing the stock to decline 13.8 per cent the following day.

A structurally identical transaction occurred more recently when Khazanah Nasional and the EPF formed a state-backed consortium to privatise Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

The EPF chose not to cash out, opting instead to roll its existing equity stake directly into an unlisted consortium vehicle.

The strategy closely mirrored the Yinson proposal, moving a critical national infrastructure asset out of public equity-market scrutiny—though its privatisation has been delayed repeatedly before—to fund long-cycle, capital-heavy upgrades without short-term market volatility

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