ECRL Phase 1 Finishes Ahead of Schedule, Boosting Holiday Travel Options To Kelantan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Project contractor China Communications Construction Company (ECRL) Sdn Bhd has officially handed over the 523-kilometre Phase 1 alignment of the East Coast Rail Link to Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd ahead of its scheduled 12 December commercial launch.

The completed link connects Kota Bharu, Kelantan, to Gombak Integrated Transport Terminal Station (TBG), Selangor, via 16 stations, 41 tunnels, and 218 viaducts.

Trial operational testing commenced on Saturday (7 Nov), to meet the upcoming year-end school holiday travel window.

This means the ECRL has successfully built its main track across the peninsula.

Now that the first phase is up and running, the construction crews are moving their equipment to start work on Phase 2.

This final stretch will extend the tracks from Gombak to Port Klang, letting cargo reach the sea.

By opening the project in stages, regular passengers can use a brand-new transit line right away while the builders focus on completing the final cargo links between the east and west coasts.

Fares and Travel Realities

Transport experts note that the ECRL is a game-changer for travellers.

The Express train slashes the journey between Gombak and Kota Bharu to just four hours, cutting the usual eight-hour drive straight in half.

However, official price lists show that savings depend entirely on how many people are travelling together and when you book.

Because the train uses a dynamic pricing system, ticket prices will fluctuate with seasonal demand and how quickly seats sell out.

A standard middle-tier Transit ticket averages around RM156, but travellers should expect prices to spike significantly during major holiday rushes.

The government has confirmed the approved one-way starting economy fares from TBG as follows:

To incentivise early ridership, a blanket 30 per cent discount will be automatically applied to all economy tickets during the inaugural month of operations.

Permanent national concession frameworks will launch at the same time, offering a 50 per cent fare reduction for children aged 2 to 12, senior citizens aged 60 and above, government pensioners, and OKU cardholders, along with a 40 per cent discount for students aged 13 to 24.

Transport officials said family bundles are under consideration, but the corporate joint-venture operators will make the final decision.

Boring Through the Ultimate Mountain Barrier

Malaysia’s massive East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project has reached its biggest milestone.

The 16.39-kilometre Genting Tunnel has just earned two major titles in the Malaysia Book of Records: the country’s longest railway tunnel and the deepest ever buried underground.

Engineers had to bore directly through the rugged Titiwangsa mountain range, with over 750 metres of solid mountain sitting right above the tracks.

This multi-billion ringgit engineering feat is such a massive deal because it completely rewires Malaysia’s trade economics, cargo logistics, and everyday travel.

By carving a direct path through the mountain barrier, the tunnel acts as a high-capacity land bridge, physically linking Kuantan Port on the East Coast to Port Klang on the West Coast.

Instead of cargo ships taking a long, expensive detour around the southern tip of Singapore, international shipping lines can unload containers on one coast and zip them across the peninsula via heavy freight trains.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this connectivity is designed to boost Malaysia’s export sectors, making the country a hyper-efficient trade hub.

READ MORE: Three Nights Running, RM1,000 Maximum Fine, RM1.25 Million Daily Delay: The ECRL Theft Problem

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.