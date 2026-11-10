Bank CDM Eats RM10,000 And Reboots: The Mystery Of The Missing RM750

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A routine cash deposit at a local bank branch turned into an unresolved financial dispute after a malfunctioning Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) allegedly shortchanged a customer by RM750.

The depositor, identified as Audi Koh, said the incident occurred on 3 November at the Hong Leong Bank branch along Jalan Nakhoda 12, Tun Aminah in Johor Bahru.

Koh stated that she attempted to deposit RM20,500 in cash across two separate machines.

The first machine successfully completed a deposit of RM10,500, but the second machine suddenly froze, powered down, and automatically restarted during a subsequent RM10,000 transaction.

Bank personnel advised Koh that the bank would manually reconcile and issue a full refund within two days.

The Impossible Remainder: Inside The Mathematical Contradiction

On 4 November, the bank issued a digital transaction refund under the reference “CASH EXCESS,” but the credited amount totalled only RM9,250—leaving a deficit of RM750 from the original deposit bundle.

Upon returning to the branch on 6 November to contest the shortfall, Koh was informed by bank staff that the internal physical cash reconciliation records matched the RM9,250 refund precisely.

Bank officials stated that the machine registered only RM50 banknotes during the automated counting process before the system failed.

However, Koh maintained that the deposited stack contained a mixture of both RM50 and RM100 banknotes.

The current dispute centres on a clear mathematical contradiction: if the customer deposited a clean total of RM10,000, a shortfall of RM750 cannot be made up of whole RM100 banknotes, as 7.5 RM100 banknotes cannot physically exist.

The depositor has publicly requested that the financial institution provide a comprehensive transaction log, a full cash reconciliation report, and the relevant closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to determine the exact location of the missing funds.

The Survival Guide For A Malfunctioning CDM

If a cash deposit machine ever decides to swallow your money and crash midway, you need to act fast while you are still at the branch.

First, alert the counter staff immediately and demand an official incident report form, and don’t just leave with a verbal promise from a teller; you want a physical complaint slip with a tracking number printed on it before you leave the building.

While you wait, snap a photo of the machine to capture its kiosk ID number, and note the exact minute the screen went blank.

If the machine managed to spit out a half-printed receipt or a slip that says “transaction rejected,” treat that piece of paper like gold because it is your primary proof that you were actually using the machine.

Once the bank starts its internal investigation, things can get tricky; banks will usually run a standard machine reconciliation report to see if the cash inside matches the computer logs.

If they tell you the numbers match perfectly, but your wallet says otherwise, don’t back down.

Ask the manager to double-check the internal physical reject tray—a separate fallback compartment inside the machine where crumpled, jammed, or misread banknotes get trapped when the system suddenly loses power.

If the bank still refuses to budge after a couple of weeks, you can take the fight to the regulators.

You have the right to escalate the case directly to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) through their BNMLINK service, or you can file a formal dispute with the Ombudsman for Financial Services.

These independent bodies can require the bank to review electronic journal files, sensor data, and CCTV footage to track exactly where your money went; the exact same procedural steps apply for automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal failures.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.