Art Or Cult? Massive Golden Robot At Bukit Jalil Stadium Concert Triggers JAKIM Investigation

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Malaysia’s Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) has officially launched an investigation into The Weeknd’s recent concert in Kuala Lumpur, highlighting a sharp contrast between the production’s artistic intent and its reception by conservative groups.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Religious Affairs, Dr Zulkifli Hasan, directed JAKIM’s research division to initiate the formal inquiry in coordination with PUSPAL, the central committee responsible for vetting foreign performers.

Regulators are currently auditing the recorded concert footage to determine whether the stage design or choreography violated pre-approved guidelines or crossed established boundaries related to Islamic faith principles.

The controversy centres on the Canadian pop artist’s two-night world tour finale at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on 4 and 5 November, which drew an audience of over 65,000 fans.

After the event, political groups such as PAS Youth and conservative social media users objected to a 40-foot golden female robot sculpture at the centre of the stage and a performance segment featuring dancers in red hooded robes.

Critics argue that these elements resembled idolatry and rituals that contradict local religious values.

Differing Interpretations Lead to a National Controversy

The creative team behind the tour previously explained that the stage design, featuring a centrepiece by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, was intended as a fictional, dystopian critique of modern society’s obsession with technology and celebrity status.

However, this artistic message has collided directly with strong local religious concerns.

Critics, including political groups and conservative social media users, have labelled the performance as syirik—the sin of idolatry—arguing that glorifying a massive statue and treating a pop star with such extreme devotion crosses a clear religious line.

Online commentators have also raised practical religious objections, arguing that attending a massive, multi-hour event could cause fans to miss their mandatory daily prayers.

For these critics, presenting high-concept fine art on a stadium stage crosses into a literal promotion of un-Islamic practices, with many arguing that such artwork belongs strictly in museums rather than pop concerts.

This creates a sharp disagreement in interpretation: while the production designers intended the imagery as satirical theatrical commentary on modern society, critics see the entire presentation as a direct threat to local religious values.

Meanwhile, concertgoers have pointed out the stark contrast between the ongoing bureaucratic investigation and the atmosphere inside the stadium.

During his performance of the song Faith, The Weeknd altered his standard lyrics to state, “I found my religion in Malaysia today.”

The Global Megastars Driving the Massive Local Appeal

The scale of this controversy makes sense given the star power involved, bringing together a global music icon and a legendary modern designer who both enjoy immense popularity across Malaysia.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is one of the most streamed musicians on earth.

Although he has millions of listeners across Southeast Asia, he had never performed a live show in Malaysia before this event.

The local demand was so overwhelming that promoters added a second night after the first date sold out within minutes.

Sharing the stage with his music was Sorayama’s world-famous work, notably his shiny, metallic “Sexy Robot” sculptures.

The 79-year-old artist’s distinctive style has a massive cult following among Malaysian art toy collectors, designers, and streetwear fans.

His signature aesthetic has frequently crossed over into mainstream local culture, particularly through high-profile real-world fashion collaborations with major brands like Dior and Puma.

Why the Historic Tour Selected Kuala Lumpur for the Grand Finale

With the tour already spanning 176 shows across five continents, choosing Kuala Lumpur as the absolute final stop of the multi-year global trek was a major achievement for the local entertainment industry.

The massive global journey had already pulled in more than US$1.3 billion (approximately RM5.76 billion), securing its place as the highest-earning tour by a solo male artist in history.

Promoters chose Bukit Jalil Stadium because regional demand was staggering, prompting them to expand the Asian leg to include multiple nights in major hubs like Bangkok and Hong Kong.

Because major Western artists often skip Malaysia on their world circuits, local fans turned out in record numbers to catch the historic final dates.

The Weeknd even stopped the show on opening night to tell the roaring crowd of 65,000 that the Malaysian audience’s incredible energy meant he would absolutely make the country a regular stop on all future tours.

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