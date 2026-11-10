An 81% Profit Margin, But Puchong Beauty Giant 1 Doc Abruptly Cancels IPO

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1 Doc International Berhad withdrew its proposed initial public offering (IPO) on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia after failing to secure its targeted valuation.

The beauty care operator filed its initial draft prospectus in January to fund an aggressive expansion across Malaysia and Singapore.

Mainstream corporate narratives attribute the listing cancellation to a standard valuation disagreement regarding the price-earnings ratio.

However, deeper marketing data show that institutional fund managers expressed weak demand during the roadshow.

Investment firms remained unconvinced regarding the long-term commercial outlook for the luxury wellness expansion strategy.

Institutional capital commitments remained low even when advisers pitched the equity at an undemanding valuation of under 10 times earnings.

High Margins, Low Market Conviction

The withdrawal highlights an operational paradox within the current retail investment environment.

1 Doc International Berhad reported robust financial health, recording a profit after tax of RM129.98 million for the 2025 financial year on revenue of RM421.38 million.

The company maintained a gross profit margin above 81 per cent across its 53 domestic centres.

Despite these high cash-flow generation metrics, institutional buyers refused to grant the requested double-digit valuation in the high teens.

Market observers note that investors are heavily favouring technology infrastructure, leaving consumer-facing aesthetic chains facing steep market scepticism.

Founder and chief executive officer Dr Michael Ong Hong Keat previously aimed to use the IPO to elevate the brand’s regional profile.

After market pushback, the Securities Commission (SC) has formally removed the draft prospectus from its database.

The 1 Doc Story: Fast Growth, Laser Tech, and Customer Feedback

Dr Ong teamed up with another doctor, Terrence Teoh, to start what is now known as 1 Doc International.

Dr Teoh spent years practising medicine in Singapore and noticed that Malaysia hadn’t yet fully adopted its highly organised, non-invasive skin clinic model.

He pitched the idea to Dr Ong, who was ready to leave his government hospital job to build a business.

They chose the name “One Doc” because they wanted to be patients’ number-one dermacare choice. Instead of offering plastic surgery, they focused entirely on fast, non-invasive treatments like pico lasers for acne and skin pigmentation.

The strategy worked incredibly well, and they quickly expanded from just two small outlets into a huge network of skin, hair, and slimming centres across Malaysia and Singapore.

When a business grows that fast, it inevitably faces public feedback and scrutiny; online, the most common complaint from regular customers is the sales approach, with some clients sharing on platforms like TikTok and various forums that the clinics can feel a bit pushy.

People often complain about “hard-selling,” where they walk in for a cheap trial session but end up feeling pressured by consultants to buy expensive long-term packages or monthly products.

On the professional side, running a large commercial aesthetic chain comes with significant regulatory oversight.

In Malaysia, a strict line separates a regular beauty salon from a licensed medical aesthetic clinic.

The Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) closely monitors these businesses to ensure medical doctors handle the high-powered laser equipment and that the commercial side doesn’t breach strict medical ethics codes.

Parts of this story have been sourced from The Edge.

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