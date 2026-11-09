PAS States No Fun? Gerakan Chief Drinks Beer, Sings Karaoke To Prove Critics Wrong

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Gerakan President Datuk Dr Dominic Lau recently went on a high-profile social media mission across Kelantan and Terengganu to fight the narrative that the PAS-led Perikatan Nasional (PN) government destroys non-Muslim lifestyle freedoms.

In a series of viral posts, the political leader shared photographs of himself publicly drinking beer, eating bak kut teh, and visiting pork-selling stalls in Kota Bharu.

He followed this up with a video of himself singing at a family karaoke lounge inside Mayang Mall in Kuala Terengganu.

Lau argued that these actions prove rival political parties are using scare tactics, and that non-Muslims remain entirely free to eat, drink, and enjoy entertainment under PN rule.

However, the public immediately pointed out the campaign’s glaring irony.

While a high-profile politician can easily access these amenities for a temporary photo opportunity, ordinary local residents must still navigate heavily restrictive municipal laws every single day.

Policy Contradictions: Local Laws Challenging the Narrative

The structural reality of these states directly contradicts the image of total freedom that Lau tried to project.

For instance, while Lau filmed himself happily holding a microphone in a Terengganu mall, the state government continues to enforce a strict ban on female artists performing on stage if the audience includes men, alongside maintaining mandatory gender-segregated seating in cinemas.

Furthermore, despite Lau enjoying pork and alcohol in specific enclaves, both Kelantan and Terengganu have completely shuttered all 4D lottery outlets, forcing non-Muslims to cross state border lines just to gamble.

Past incidents also include local municipal councils in Kelantan issuing fines to non-Muslim shopkeepers simply for wearing shorts inside their own business premises.

Ultimately, the internet met the PR stunt with heavy scepticism, noting that one glass of beer does not change municipal laws, holding a microphone in a mall does not lift the ban on female stage performers, and eating a bowl of pork soup does not reopen closed lottery shops.

Lau’s Social Media Posts Enforced State Regulations Feasting on non-halal bak kut teh and beer in Kelantan Fines issued to non-Muslim merchants for wearing shorts in shops Singing at a family karaoke lounge in Terengganu Complete ban on female stage performers before male audiences Campaigning on complete non-Muslim lifestyle freedoms Total closure of all 4D lottery and gaming outlets in both states

The Historic Low of a Diminished Force

This controversial public relations push highlights Gerakan’s deeper political marginalisation, a party currently operating at its lowest point since its founding in 1968.

Once a formidable force that governed Penang for nearly four decades, Gerakan has become electorally insignificant.

The party holds zero seats in the federal Parliament and survives on just a single state assembly seat in Kedah.

Political analysts and public critics regularly point out that Gerakan now plays a subservient role within its own coalition.

The party lacks independent bargaining power and functions primarily as a multicultural shield for the theocratic policies of PAS.

This junior partnership has caused internal strain and high-level resignations, including the Penang Youth chief and the national treasurer, who stepped down in protest over the party compromising its secular identity.

Grassroots discontent has worsened due to incidents where local PAS leadership openly mistreated Lau, most notably at a Penang political rally where he was asked to leave—an incident PAS later clarified as an uninvited misunderstanding while issuing an official apology.

Political observers note that Lau’s recent social media stunts underscore a desperate attempt to show relevance, even as his party is reduced to begging for a single seat in upcoming regional elections

READ MORE: Gerakan President’s “Turun Padang” Post Backfires Over AI Label On Photo

READ MORE: PAS Blames Reporter After Telling Gerakan Boss Dominic Lau To Go Away

READ MORE: Warned For Wearing Shorts In Kelantan, Two Boys Still In Shock Over Law

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