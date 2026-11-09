Grab Boss Anthony Tan Awarded Selangor Datukship

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Grab co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan Ping Yeow has been officially conferred the title of Datuk by the Sultan of Selangor.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah presented the Darjah Kebesaran Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Selangor (DPMS) to the tech billionaire on Saturday (7 Nov) at Istana Alam Shah during the Sultan’s Silver Jubilee celebration.

The announcement instantly went viral across Malaysia and Singapore due to a glaring paradox that mainstream corporate press releases completely bypassed.

Tan was born in Malaysia and launched the ride-hailing app in Kuala Lumpur in 2012 as MyTeksi.

After local institutional funds backed the young startup, he moved the corporate headquarters to Singapore in 2014 and later renounced his Malaysian nationality to become a Singaporean citizen.

Internet users quickly pointed out the irony of a Malaysian state royal house giving a premium honorary title to a man who formally and legally walked away from his Malaysian citizenship.

Local commentators highlighted the situation as a classic case study of Malaysia’s historic brain drain, noting that Singapore now collects the corporate taxes while Malaysia provides the royal title.

High-Society Status vs. Low-Tier Driver Realities

The royal recognition also highlighted two very different realities on the ground.

As a scion of the legendary Tan Chong Motor automotive dynasty, the Datukship firmly cements Tan’s place at the apex of Malaysian high society, despite running a US-listed company from Singapore.

This honour comes alongside substantial corporate commitments to the local workforce, including a recent announcement by Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil detailing a RM160 million aid package, co-funded by the government and Grab, to uplift e-hailing and p-hailing workers starting in 2027.

Yet, despite this massive welfare initiative, Grab’s active workforce still used the announcement threads to air historical grievances.

Delivery riders and driver-partners flooded local social media comments to protest low fare rates, high company commissions, and tough working conditions.

Many online observers highlighted the stark contrast between the billionaire founder receiving a medal in a pristine royal court and his delivery partners navigating tropical flash floods for single-digit incentives.

Tan was one of 19 individuals honoured at the event, alongside military commanders, diplomats, and corporate leaders from SD Guthrie and YTL Corporation.

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