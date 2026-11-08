NKVE High-Speed Crash Rips Wheels Off Brand New Cherry Tiggo SUV

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It was a typical Saturday afternoon on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE). Suddenly, a loud crunch echoes down the fast lane.

Passing drivers slow down to look, whip out their smartphones, and instantly send social media into an absolute frenzy.

A brand-new white Chery Tiggo Cross SUV is stranded against the centre divider, its front bumper completely smashed.

But what really catches everyone’s eye are the wheels.

The front-right and rear-left wheels are completely detached and sit separately on the asphalt.

Next to it sits a damaged Perodua Myvi.

This incident comes exactly one month after a separate manufacturing crisis in Johor Bahru, where a Chery Omoda 5 vehicle suffered a catastrophic rear axle detachment while driving on a smooth road.

That dramatic component failure led the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to temporarily freeze new registrations and triggered a massive nationwide recall of 8,878 pre-facelift Omoda 5 units.

Public Jumps to Conclusions Before the Smoke Even Clears

For Malaysians, the reaction was instant.

Because thousands of drivers are still anxious about the massive 8,878-unit Omoda 5 rear-axle recall from a while back, the internet jumped to conclusions.

Comments like “Chery lagi” (Chery again) flooded TikTok, WhatsApp, and Facebook, with users speculating that the wheels snapped off on their own because of a structural defect.

Online panic grew so fast and loud that Chery Auto Malaysia had to rush out an official statement within hours.

The company clarified that the incident involved a high-impact collision with another car.

They stressed that thecrash’s brutal force ripped the wheels off, not a mechanical failure.

They also confirmed that their team assisted the owner and pleaded with the public to stop spreading unverified rumours that cause unnecessary panic.

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