From Viral Vomiting Claims To Expired Waffles: What Is Actually Going On With Gardenia?

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Gardenia has officially stepped in to clear the air.

To stop the growing panic on social media, Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn Bhd released a formal press statement addressing the viral complaints head-on.

They explicitly promised the public that they haven’t changed their recipes, formulas, or ingredients.

It all began when a mother posted a stressful update on Threads.

She explained that both her sons suddenly started vomiting heavily after eating Gardenia bread.

Because her kids eat this bread all the time without any trouble, she openly wondered whether the company had quietly tweaked its recipe or changed something at the factory.

The internet did what the internet does best: it blew up.

Within hours, the post went viral.

A flood of other anxious parents rushed into the comment sections on Threads and Facebook to share their own horror stories.

Parents from various areas started claiming their kids also dealt with sudden stomach aches, diarrhoea, and nausea after eating different Gardenia items—ranging from chocolate Twiggies and QuickBites buns to regular white bread loaves.

What Gardenia is Doing Right Now

Instead of a generic corporate apology, their team went directly to the mother who started the viral thread.

They gathered the exact bread packages her kids ate and handed them to their lab teams for proper testing.

Right now, their factory supervisors are combing through all production logs and quality control records from the days those specific batches were packaged.

They also said they’re ready to open their doors and cooperate with the Ministry of Health (MOH) for any official factory spot-checks.

Plot Twist: A Different Kind of Safety Issue Emerges

Just as people debated factory safety, the plot thickened when a new viral Threads post from user @tiger.1094326 surfaced.

After reading about the food poisoning scare, she decided to check the Gardenia Blueberry Waffles she had ordered from a supermarket two days earlier.

To her absolute shock, the waffles were already severely expired—stamped with an expiry date of 31 October.

Making matters much more stressful, her husband had unknowingly already fed a piece to their 3-year-old child right before they were scheduled to catch a flight.

While this issue points more to a supermarket stock-checking failure than a manufacturing error by Gardenia, it has added major fuel to the fire, leaving local shoppers hyper-vigilant about checking every label before checkout.

Many people online are choosing to stay away from the brand for a few days to play it safe, which makes sense for worried parents.

However, no one has officially proven a manufacturing defect yet.

Nobody knows whether the kids genuinely got food poisoning from a bad batch of bread or just caught a random stomach bug that happened to strike right after breakfast.

The public will have to wait for lab results to know the truth.

READ MORE: Malaysians Report Vomiting And Diarrhoea After Eating Local Brand Bread

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