Najib House-Arrest Freeze Triggers Government Rift: AG Denies Treason As Loke Bides Cabinet Exit

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The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AG) has issued a direct public clarification defending his decision to freeze former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house arrest, firmly denying accusations that the government is committing treason or defying the country’s monarch.

The AGC’s official statement explicitly addresses media allegations that the state has acted unlawfully.

It emphasised that the executive branch has no intention of undermining the King’s royal prerogative, but said the courts must first iron out critical legal details regarding Najib’s sentencing timeline.

The defence follows an explosive statement from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, via Istana Negara today (7 Nov), warning that the conditional pardon is “clear, explicit, and free from any ambiguity” and that delaying its execution amounts to “defying His Majesty’s decree.”

What the AG is Trying to Say

The AG’s core message is that the state is not blocking the pardon out of malice, but is trying to avoid a major legal contradiction between two separate court judgments.

Under the conditional pardon granted on September 18, Najib was permitted to transition to home detention to serve the remainder of his first sentence (the SRC International case), provided he settled a RM50 million fine.

Najib’s political party paid the fine on Friday morning (6 Nov), securing a High Court discharge order.

However, the AG points out that the High Court’s release paperwork creates a complex legal paradox involving Najib’s second, separate 15-year jail term for his main 1MDB corruption trial:

The Consecutive Rule: The High Court explicitly structured the 15-year 1MDB sentence to begin the exact day the first sentence concludes.

The High Court explicitly structured the 15-year 1MDB sentence to begin the exact day the first sentence concludes. The Catch-22: The AG argues that if paying the RM50 million fine officially satisfies and ends the first sentence, the 15-year prison sentence clock automatically starts now .

The AG argues that if paying the RM50 million fine officially satisfies and ends the first sentence, the 15-year prison sentence . The Lockup: Because the 15-year term requires strict prison time, the AG argues that Najib legally belongs in a cell block at Kajang Prison, making the house arrest order temporarily unenforceable.

A Plea for Court Intervention

The AG’s statement strongly rejects the narrative that the state is playing political games or engaging in “executive overreach.”

The AGC noted that these complex, multi-sentence timelines require formal guidance from a judge, not decisions made through public media debates.

Najib’s defence team has fiercely pushed back against this reasoning.

They argued that the AG sits directly on the Pardons Board and had weeks to flag these scheduling concerns before the King signed the official decree in September.

For now, the AG is telling the public—and the Palace—that Najib will remain in his cell until the Kuala Lumpur High Court definitively rules which sentence takes priority.

Internal Cabinet Fractures and Opposition Fury

The sudden legal blockade has triggered intense warfare among prominent political leaders, splitting the ruling alliance and drawing heavy fire from the opposition.

Tensions are highest within Anwar’s fragile coalition government.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who leads the DAP, delivered a massive political blow by announcing he will resign from the cabinet the moment Najib steps foot in his house, fulfilling an early pledge to protest any special treatment for high-profile convicts.

Meanwhile, Anwar expressed deep disappointment over the escalation as he tried to navigate the growing fury of his other major partner, UMNO.

Led by President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, UMNO has thrown its full weight behind Najib, with UMNO Youth branches filing immediate police reports against the Attorney-General for defying a royal decree.

READ MORE: Najib Pays Fine, High Court Says Can Go Home, AGC Says Hold Up

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