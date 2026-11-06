The Sarawak Grandma Whose Seashell Chandeliers Fill A Whole Pickup Truck

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An extraordinary tale of resilience and traditional heritage unfolds on the coast of Sematan, Sarawak, where native resident Ana Saili, born in 1969, preserves a unique coastal legacy.

Growing up in the 1960s, when the region lacked modern infrastructure, she didn’t attend school because the nearest institution was too far away.

Today, the former cleaner works alongside her neighbours to turn wild marine treasures into stunning home decor, handcrafting up to three large chandeliers in a single day.

Her coastal home doubles as a popular homestay recommended by local tour guides, drawing Western tourists and even international television crews who recently paid RM3,000 to film her two-day production process.

A visit to her workshop reveals that these works of art are built around sturdy concentric circular frames, beginning with a thick upper crown densely packed with larger, horn-shaped white shells aligned horizontally.

Dozens of vertical curtains extend from this tier, intricately hand-strung with clear, heavy-duty monofilament nylon line to support the substantial weight of hundreds of uniform, spiral kulit siput (seashells) gathered along the shoreline.

The natural pearlescent material mixes smooth, tear-shaped shells with ridged, cream-and-white specimens that glow and shimmer as they catch ambient light, creating a multi-tiered, textured canopy that brings a luminous coastal aesthetic into contemporary home spaces.

Beyond large installations, her collection includes delicate, multi-layered wearable accessories, featuring hand-strung seashell bracelets and necklaces accented with smooth, warm-orange contrast elements.

Outstation Demand Drives Kampung Craft

Despite a past motorcycle accident that causes leg pain and prevents her from gathering shells daily, the mother of eight has turned her cottage industry into a true family triumph.

Speaking to TRP, she said three of her sons live with her, and one of her children directly manages logistics for transporting the heavy chandeliers across the sea to Peninsular Malaysia.

When they exhibit at trade fairs in the Klang Valley, demand is so high that an entire Toyota Hilux pickup truck filled with her work sells out, with pieces commanding RM180 each compared to the local price of RM50.

This growing market interest has naturally evolved into a distinct form of bespoke experiential tourism right at her homestay.

Visitors travelling to Kampung Siru Melayu are invited to sit alongside local artisans, step into the workshop, and try their hand at the delicate craft of hand-sorting and threading native kulit siput.

By turning a traditional purchase into an immersive, hands-on cultural activity, the homestay gives travellers a unique, memorable connection to Sematan’s marine heritage while generating a valuable stream of sustainable, community-based tourism income.

As the proud grandmother of five watches her eldest three-year-old grandchild run through the workshop, she remains dedicated to passing down this flourishing art form, ensuring Sarawak’s authentic creative spirit continues to shine for generations to come.

The writer participated in this coverage as part of a three-day, two-night media trip sponsored by Rimbun Group, a diversified, homegrown Sarawakian conglomerate involved in infrastructure construction, property development, tourism hospitality, and local food manufacturing. All photos by the writer.

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