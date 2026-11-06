Sixty-Six Garden Plants ‘Snatched’: Thief Leaves Only RM20

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A homeowner has publicly described an incident in which an unidentified individual entered her property without consent, harvested dozens of young cultivated plants, and left behind a payment of RM20.

The resident, who identified herself online as Ziana Roziana from Pasir Mas, Kelantan, said in a social media update on Thursday (5 Nov) that she did not know about or agree to the transaction.

The individual left a handwritten note on a piece of notepad paper stating, “I took 66 plants. I put RM20 cash,” alongside a mobile phone number and the phrase “2nd time here”.

According to the homeowner, she routinely monitors her garden.

She said the perpetrator arrived while she was away, selected and severed the young plants, then left the note and two RM10 notes.

Market Value Mismatch

The homeowner stated that the price left behind did not correspond with current market values.

Online observers noted that the targeted flora included specific ornamental varieties, such as bromeliads, which typically command higher prices.

The resident confirmed this was the second time the same individual entered her residential compound to take plants without authorisation.

Under the law, entering a private residential compound to remove property without the owner’s explicit consent is an offence, even if nominal cash is left on the premises.

Unilaterally dictating a transaction by entering property and taking something—often colloquially conceptualized as a “forced sale”—is completely unrecognized in criminal jurisprudence.

The homeowner did not specify whether they lodged a formal police report at the time of publication.

The Uninvited Plot Twist

The garden plot thickened when the plant picker actually stumbled upon the viral post and messaged the homeowner, claiming defamation for showing the note.

Little did they know, the home’s CCTV system captured the whole uninvited harvest in high definition, tracking both their face and getaway vehicle.

Online commentators quickly jumped in, pointing out that slapping a self-made RM20 price tag on someone else’s hard work does not suddenly turn a trespass into a legitimate transaction.

Fellow plant lovers flooded the comments in solidarity, emphasising that only those who painstakingly nurture flora understand the heartbreak of seeing their plants hacked down to the roots.

Amid the outrage, many urged the homeowner to post strict “No Trespassing” signs to keep future self-service gardeners out of her private sanctuary.

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