Najib Pays Fine, High Court Says Can Go Home, AGC Says Hold Up

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Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak left Kajang Prison in a silver SUV at 2:37 PM today (6 Nov) following a High Court discharge order, only to be driven back into the same prison complex at 7:15 PM.

The legal saga over his home confinement began on 18 September 2026, when His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, granted a conditional royal pardon allowing him to serve the remainder of his SRC International sentence at home, on the condition that he settle a reduced RM50 million fine

UMNO settled the RM50 million fine via public crowdfunding this morning to secure his transition to home confinement under that conditional royal pardon.

However, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) issued an immediate freeze on the house arrest arrangement, throwing the execution of the order into a legal gridlock.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed that his planned resignation from the Cabinet is directly tied to the moment Najib sets foot in his private residence.

Explaining his decision, Loke said the step down reflects his party’s principled stance, the Democratic Action Party (DAP), which views the home confinement arrangement as “difficult to accept”.

He emphasised that allowing house arrest for an individual convicted in a multi-billion-dollar scandal that severely damaged Malaysia’s economy and international reputation risks sending an improper message to future generations.

His exit remains on hold as authorities navigate the current legal deadlock determining whether Najib enters his house or stays behind bars

The Defence’s Own Logic Activates Next 15-Year Term

The AGC noted that the defence team’s argument—that the RM50 million payment fully settled the SRC International case—directly triggers a separate 15-year prison sentence handed down in December 2025 in the broader 1MDB trial.

The High Court had already dismissed Najib’s application to stay the execution of that 15-year sentence on 14 October.

Under the existing legal framework, the 15-year term must begin immediately after the SRC sentence ends.

By recording the fine as paid to end the first case, the defence effectively triggered the immediate start of the second, non-bailable jail term.

The focus now shifts to a formal statutory assessment by the Attorney-General’s Chambers to determine whether an order discharging a defendant on payment of a fine legally completes a sentence under Malaysian prison regulations.

Concurrently, the defence team and federal prosecutors must return to the High Court to seek a definitive judicial interpretation regarding how the newly activated 15-year 1MDB jail term interacts with the existing royal house arrest order.

Until the courts fully resolve these legal ambiguities, Najib will remain incarcerated at Kajang Prison indefinitely under the authority of the Malaysian Prisons Department.

The UMNO Warning On Royal Defiance

UMNO Secretary-General Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki issued a stern public directive warning the government against blocking the royal house arrest.

He noted that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, had already issued a clear decree and stipulated formal conditions through the Pardons Board.

According to the party leadership, because the public crowdfunding campaign successfully settled the required RM50 million fine this morning, the state must carry out the decree immediately.

Asyraf said any executive move to freeze the transition amounts to a clear act of defiance against the King and a direct violation of constitutional rights.

The development followed a tense afternoon press briefing where Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim openly criticised his coalition partner’s actions.

Anwar said that while the RM50 million payment was entirely Umno’s internal prerogative, he personally disagreed with it.

The Prime Minister warned that utilising political party funds to settle high-level corruption fines could send a damaging message to the public, implying that multi-billion ringgit financial crimes can be easily overlooked.

However, he maintained that the executive branch would fully respect the independent judiciary and constitutional processes.

READ MORE: Najib’s Fine Paid, House Arrest Order Issued: Is It Time For Anthony Loke To Resign?

READ MORE: Najib Going Home? Rosmah Says Not Aware, UMNO Says Fine Paid

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