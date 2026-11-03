Is It Okay For Malay Muslims To Make Kolam? Here Is What The Mufti Says

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Malay Muslims can join in making Kolam decorations, as long as the designs use simple shapes or flowers and avoid religious symbols.

The Federal Territory Mufti’s Office has shared clear guidance on whether Malay Muslims can participate in drawing Kolam.

The official ruling explains that the activity depends on the design, timing, and purpose of the artwork.

When the artwork uses everyday patterns like flowers, plants, geometric lines, or even patriotic themes, the practice is entirely permitted.

This is because Kolam in Malaysia has largely evolved into a creative, festive decoration seen in shopping malls, schools, and corporate offices rather than a strictly religious ritual.

However, the guidelines state that drawing Kolam is discouraged during the festival of Deepavali itself, as authorities advise Muslims to avoid activities that closely resemble the religious celebrations of other faiths.

Furthermore, making Kolam is strictly forbidden if the design depicts deities, sacred religious words, or is created as part of a worship ritual.

As long as the process remains purely decorative and free of religious icons, participation is acceptable.

The Office Query That Triggered The Official Guide

The Federal Territory Mufti’s Office issued its official clarification in response to a practical, everyday question from the public, not a national controversy.

A corporate employee contacted the religious authorities to ask about the rules for creating a Kolam setup in their office lobby.

The workplace planned to design a decorative piece featuring simple flower patterns built around the company’s central logo, prompting staff to seek detailed religious clarification before moving forward with the project.

Recognising that these vibrant floor decorations have become a popular team-bonding and cultural activity across Malaysian corporate spheres, schools, and shopping venues, the Mufti’s office issued these official guidelines to provide clear parameters for modern working Muslims in multi-ethnic workplaces.

Opportunities to Witness and Participate in Public Decorative Displays

For those looking to experience this decorative art form, several interactive events are taking place across the Klang Valley this week.

Members of the public can head to the Mini Kolam Challenge at AEON Mall Bukit Raja this coming Saturday afternoon (7 Nov) to watch or co-create mini geometric designs.

Additionally, Paradigm Mall Petaling Jaya is hosting a dedicated Rangoli Art Workshop on Level G next Monday afternoon (9 Nov), alongside a massive continuous exhibition of forty-six unique community-made Kolam art setups.

For a purely aesthetic experience, Publika Shopping Gallery is running its annual Deepavali Festive Market, featuring a large illuminated central installation, while The Gardens Mall is showcasing an unconventional mandala-style piece inspired by a traditional South Indian feast made from real kitchen spices.

♬ Diwali Night – FASSounds @buzzkini Antara perkara yang sinonim dengan perayaan Deepavali adalah Kolam atau juga dikenali sebagai Rangoli. Pada ketika ini dapat dilihat ada segelintir individu tanpa mengira latar belakang turut sama-sama menghasilkan seni hiasan Rangoli sebagai perhiasan sempena menyambut pesta cahaya itu. Namun buat mereka yang beragama Islam, adakah perbuatan melukis Kolam atau Rangoli dibenarkan? Jom baca penjelasan dari Pejabat Mufti Wilayah Persekutuan. #DeepavaliKITA26

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