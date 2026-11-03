Half Pay For Late Cancellations, PERKESO Cover And Early Wages For Freelancers

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As the nation’s gig economy matures into a highly regulated industry, prominent recruitment platform TROOPERS has officially announced a structural alignment of its business model to better serve high-volume commercial markets.

The platform has built a robust talent pool of over 500,000 verified Malaysian freelancers and supports more than 200 prominent corporate brands, including Tealive, Chagee, and 7-Eleven.

In an exemplary move toward social responsibility, the platform fully embraces the landmark Gig Workers Act 2025 by deducting a mandatory 1.25% PERKESO contribution to ensure all on-demand talents receive vital medical and income-replacement protections.

To further enhance service delivery, the platform officially transitioned away from its legacy, small-scale “Flex” tier on 1 September.

This tactical corporate shift consolidates all resources into its premium automated dashboards and fully managed enterprise plans.

Malaysian gig workers emerge as the primary beneficiaries, gaining unprecedented financial security that mirrors full-time employment benefits.

Beyond statutory protections under the new legislation, freelancers enjoy exclusive “TROOPERKS” welfare cover and strong protection against operational uncertainty.

If an employer cancels a shift less than 48 hours in advance, workers are protected by a mandatory 50% payout mechanism, while the built-in Early Wage Access feature gives them full control to draw earned wages before standard monthly paydays.

New Business Tier Sets RM5,000 Minimum

This corporate upgrade sets a new entry line, requiring companies to spend at least RM5,000 per project.

In return, businesses get powerful tools like smart AI worker matching, tamper-proof photo and GPS clock-ins, and a hassle-free payroll system that eliminates tedious HR paperwork.

To keep operations running smoothly and ensure workers show up, the platform applies a standard 50% penalty fee for any cancellation made within 48 hours of a shift.

Furthermore, to keep the hiring scene fair for everyone, the platform follows local fairness guidelines and advises employers not to use race or gender filters when picking workers.

Ultimately, this premium shift attracts major international brands to the market, securing reliable, legally protected, and stable shifts for freelance workers across Malaysia.

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