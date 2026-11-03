Extra Days For Some, Normal Monday For Most: Malaysia’s Deepavali Holiday Divide

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Students across Malaysia will mostly get to enjoy a four-day Deepavali weekend, while their parents return to work after just 24 hours of official celebration.

The contrast highlights the Holidays Act 1951’s strict limits.

The legislation allocates public holidays partly based on ethnic demographics.

Because the ethnic Indian community comprises approximately 6.6 per cent of the national population, Deepavali receives one statutory day off.

By comparison, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Chinese New Year receive two days.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) routinely resolves families’ travel dilemmas by granting two additional school holidays.

Private Sector Not Covered By School And Civil Service Breaks

The private sector operates under different constraints.

The Employment Act 1955 mandates only 11 public holidays per year for private employees.

Adding a second official Deepavali day would require companies to either substitute another holiday or absorb productivity costs.

The holiday landscape varies by location and sector:

The School Break: All public schools receive a continuous four-day holiday block.

All public schools receive a continuous four-day holiday block. The Civil Service Option: Hindu government employees utilise a specific provision for one day of unrecorded leave.

Hindu government employees utilise a specific provision for one day of unrecorded leave. The Sarawak Exclusion: The festival remains a standard working day across all sectors in Sarawak because the state determines holidays.

Community groups continue to seek a permanent amendment to make it a two-day national holiday, ensuring structural parity across all major cultural celebrations.

Voices on the Ground: The Growing Push for a Two-Day Break

The push to change the country’s holiday framework comes from multiple corners of society, with community leaders and politicians taking turns to challenge the single-day policy.

In the political arena, organisations like MIC have formally asked the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for an extra day off, arguing that a longer window is vital for promoting national unity and giving families enough time to gather.

Inside Parliament, the conversation focuses heavily on logistics, with lawmakers highlighting the stress that a single-day holiday puts on families who must travel long distances between states just to spend a few hours together.

The debate also extends to younger generations, with student advocates pointing to the academic pressure on university students who often face exams right after the festival ends.

Beyond formal political channels, regular citizens have launched online signature campaigns to build public support, showing that while employment laws limit the official national holiday to 24 hours, public appetite for a two-day celebration remains strong.

READ MORE: Homeless, Ill And RM5 Short: Ipoh Son Can’t Reach Mother At Deepavali

READ MORE: Is It Okay For Malay Muslims To Make Kolam? Here Is What The Mufti Says

READ MORE: Deepavali In Malaysia Is More Than Just Mall Decorations And Shopping

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