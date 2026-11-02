Homeless, Ill And RM5 Short: Ipoh Son Can’t Reach Mother At Deepavali

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A bus ride of exactly 10.8 km along Federal Route A13 connects the abandoned facade of Hotel Lotte in the old town to the gates of the welfare nursing home in Ulu Kinta, Perak.

For 49-year-old former quarry watchman Vikeneswaran Subramaniam, however, this 10-km stretch is an insurmountable financial divide.

Speaking to TRP, he recounted how, after working 25 years at a limestone quarry, severe cardiac failure forced his resignation a few years ago.

Vikeneswaran, who used to live in the Ipoh neighbourhood of Simee until the house there was sold some years back—though he did not specify if it was his family home—now sleeps on the five-footway of Jalan Datuk Onn Jaafar, right next to the busy main road rather than a hidden back lane.

He said he cannot afford the few ringgit needed for a bus ticket, so he has been unable to visit his 73-year-old mother.

As Deepavali arrives, he survives on mobile food drops and the occasional RM5 cash token dropped by good Samaritans.

Some In The Queue Have Homes

Yet, the social dynamic on this pavement presents a deep urban irony, a hidden layer of municipal reality that the broader public would likely remain completely unaware of had a Lithuanian travel vlogger not highlighted the street’s dense overnight rows on social media, drawing widespread attention to the hotspot.

Sitting right next to Vikeneswaran in the queue of 20 to 30 regulars—a crowd that rapidly swells past 100 whenever an independent charity vehicle pulls up—are individuals who are not actually homeless.

Joint investigations by municipal enforcers and local property owners reveal that many of these “street regulars” hold registered low-cost flats or rental rooms nearby.

Driven by high inflation, these housed residents commute daily to Jalan Datuk Onn Jaafar and Jalan Foo Yet Kai to “check in” for free packed lunches and the occasional RM5 handouts, using the pavement as a tactical safety net to offset their household grocery bills.

High-Pressure Flushes and Housed Resistance

As the constituency’s key municipal administrator, Ipoh City Council (MBI) Chief Whip Wong Kar Keat—who reports directly to his political boss, Housing and Local Government Minister and Kepayang assemblyman Nga Kor Ming—has personally led integrated multi-agency sweeps to address escalating complaints from local shopkeepers about blocked walkways and public hygiene.

The joint team—comprising Ipoh City Council (MBI) enforcers, Social Welfare Department (JKM) officers, and National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) personnel—conducts on-site identity verification and substance screening.

Immediately after processing the crowd, MBI water tankers use high-pressure hoses to flush out garbage, cardboard beds, and human waste, sanitising the public walkways.

However, the state apparatus remains trapped in a persistent cycle.

When JKM social workers attempt to transition the sidewalk crowd into government shelters like Anjung Singgah Perak, the housed commuters consistently refuse to cooperate.

The economic calculation remains highly straightforward for the urban poor: saving RM15 a day on food while collecting direct cash tokens from independent donors yields a more predictable daily return than the physical toll of low-wage casual labour.

Members of the public have suggested physically barring the walkway to prevent rough sleeping entirely, though the authorities have not taken up the idea for reasons left unspecified.

The Truly Broken Are Cleared Away

This is where the regulatory framework backfires.

When hundreds of housed “part-time vagrants”—comprising Malaysians of all races as well as refugees—crowd the old-town walkways to claim free resources, they completely blur the visibility of genuine crisis cases.

It brings to mind the ancient proverb that even in a place of plenty, a poor man can be completely overlooked in the crowd.

Well-meaning independent donors driving by to hand out quick roadside charity believe they are helping the destitute, but they are mostly subsidising the grocery bills of housed residents.

The writer bought some buns and bottled tea for them, which immediately drew a chaotic frenzy.

The sudden supply was exhausted within minutes, triggering immediate disappointment among the crowd, with several individuals demanding, “No more?” and “When are you coming again?” while others complained, “How come I didn’t get any?”—a raw testament to a level of survival desperation that ordinary citizens would find difficult to comprehend.

It felt like watching a crowd desperate for any crumbs that fall from the table, a stark reminder of the basic human hunger for survival.

Meanwhile, chronically ill individuals like Vikeneswaran, who genuinely lack the means to see their families, find their remaining cardboard shelters and meagre belongings tossed into the back of a municipal rubbish truck during the city’s blanket clean-up operations.

It is a harsh reality where those who have the least see even what little they have taken away.

For Vikeneswaran, it is a bleak Deepavali, lit only by the dim glow of streetlights, waiting for a dawn that seems far off.

All photos by the writer.

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