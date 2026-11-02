Free Kung Fu Films At GSC Mid Valley, But Bruce Lee’s Is By Invitation Only
The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) and the Southern Film Culture Foundation will screen 11 major martial arts and action films for free at GSC Mid Valley on 14–15 November 2026, while restricting Bruce Lee’s classic The Way of the Dragon to invite-only guests.
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In Brief
- GSC Mid Valley offers free admission to 11 kung fu blockbusters from 14 to 15 November, featuring stars like Jackie Chan and Jet Li.
- Bruce Lee's 1972 classic The Way of the Dragon is invitation-only, meaning regular cinemagoers cannot register for that screening.
- Local Malaysian hits like Mat Kilau screen alongside Chinese kung fu films, giving Malaysian action cinema equal billing.