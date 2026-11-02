Free Kung Fu Films At GSC Mid Valley, But Bruce Lee’s Is By Invitation Only

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Cinema operators will clear the schedules at GSC Mid Valley from 14 to 15 November for a massive martial arts showcase.

The state film agency, the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS), and the Southern Film Culture Foundation will offer free admission to 11 of 12 blockbusters, but the most historic title on the roster will be off-limits to regular ticket holders.

Members of the public can scan QR codes to secure free admission to modern blockbusters featuring global stars Jackie Chan, Donnie Yen, Jet Li and Wu Jing.

However, the 1972 martial arts landmark The Way of the Dragon , directed by and starring Bruce Lee, will remain locked behind a strict invitation-only policy for the closing ceremony.

Regular cinemagoers cannot register for this specific screening.

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The free public program features major critical hits.

The international selection includes Yen’s Ip Man 4 and Li’s breakout 1982 film, The Shaolin Temple.

Most notably, it includes Blades of the Guardians (2026)—a massive wuxia film directed by legendary action filmmaker Yuen Woo-ping and starring Wu and Li—and The Shadow’s Edge (2025) starring Chan.

Audiences only need to complete a basic digital form to book a seat for these massive productions.

FINAS is using the event to showcase cultural parity alongside the 35th Malaysia Film Festival (FFM35).

Local hits such as Mat Kilau and Takluk: Lahad Datu will screen alongside Chinese kung fu films, giving Malaysian action cinema equal billing on the big screen.

READ MORE: The Real Mat Kilau, From Nobility To Living As A Recluse, And Almost A Tan Sri

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