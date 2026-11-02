118 Mall Opens With Big Brands, A Cave-Themed Washroom And Half The Units Yet To Open

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The 118 Mall, at the base of the world’s second-tallest building, Menara Merdeka 118, officially opened on Sunday (1 Nov), amid strong public interest and operational gaps.

While promotional campaigns highlighted capacity for over 300 retail outlets, only 158 stores were operational on opening day, leaving about half of the seven-storey complex closed or shielded by hoarding.

Furthermore, key tourism anchors, including the observation deck titled “The View at 118” and the Merdeka Textile Museum, opened without scheduled public launch dates.

Despite the retail shortfall, the mall drew strong public interest, and one publicly shared amenity attracted particular attention.

A premium, crystal cave-themed restroom on Level 3 became the launch’s primary attraction.

The facility features cream-toned rock textures, stalactite-style ambient lighting, a life-sized Malayan tiger statue at the entrance corridor, and luxury black-fixtured wavy basins.

Observers noted that queues to photograph the washroom often exceeded foot traffic in the surrounding commercial shops.

Half the Mall Yet to Open, but Big Brands Move In

Although roughly half of the seven-storey complex remained closed or behind hoarding, the opening of 158 stores brought in major international retailers.

Notably, luxury Swiss chocolate manufacturer Lindt chose the complex for its second standalone retail boutique in Southeast Asia—the brand’s regional debut came slightly earlier at The Exchange TRX.

The primary physical footprint is dominated by large-scale anchor placements. French sports retailer Decathlon opened a 22,000-square-foot multi-service flagship store on Level 2, with customisation for internal equipment and racket-stringing infrastructure.

Department store operator SOGO also launched its specialised, youth-focused concept, SOGO118, shifting corporate focus toward East Asian beauty trends and integrating an experiential indoor matcha beverage lounge.

Additional notable store deployments active for the initial launch phase include:

Premium Anchors: The 40,000-square-foot domestic culinary space Makanizm Foodhall and a full-scale Village Grocer supermarket facility.

The 40,000-square-foot domestic culinary space and a full-scale supermarket facility. Global Consumer Brands: Operational storefronts representing Coach , Adidas , Asics , Skechers , Converse , and Foot Locker .

Operational storefronts representing , , , , , and . Lifestyle & Local Focus: Open locations for BookXcess, Batik Boutique, and child-care specialist HappiKiddo.

Raincloud Water Feature and LED Wall Anchor the Atrium

The seven-storey complex features two major architectural landmarks designed to anchor the central plazas.

The primary installation is The Raincloud, a multi-level kinetic water feature that integrates synchronised light projections extending from the Ground Floor up to Level 2.

Complementing this is a massive interactive mechanical LED screen wall in the main atrium, using articulating geometric panels to project 3D anamorphic digital art.

Additionally, the building also offers another major photogenic location, The Atmosphere: a signature 88-metre glass dome on Level 4 that floods the seven-storey atrium with natural light, plus the sharp angles from the Lower Ground floor, which capture the geometric layout of the central atrium escalators.

The mall is linked directly to the city transit grid.

Commuters can access the complex’s Lower Ground floor via a fully sheltered underground walkway connected to the Merdeka MRT Station.

An additional covered pedestrian walkway connects the precinct with the Plaza Rakyat LRT Station, while the Maharajalela Monorail Station sits within a five-minute walk.

Day One Technical Disruptions

While visual features operated as intended, the fundamental internal transportation infrastructure experienced technical disruptions during the launch.

One passenger lift was out of service, and another took a long time to respond to button presses before its doors closed.

At the same time, one escalator stopped working, requiring visitors to walk the non-moving steps manually to get between store floors.

A public complaint also emerged about the toilets: visitors reported that the water taps stopped working in one washroom, leaving only the automated soap dispensers operational.

Others noted that the toilets lacked bidet sprays, but visitors were willing to overlook it because the restrooms smelled pleasant.

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