Inside Job Ruins Malaysian MotoGP: Temporary Worker Arrested Over VIP Pass Scam

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Some MotoGP fans at the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia over the weekend thought they hit the absolute jackpot, but it turned out to be an inside job that went completely wrong.

Imagine rocking up to the Sepang International Circuit (SIC), ready for the race, and someone right outside the entrance gates offers you a premium pass to the ultra-exclusive Perdana Suite.

Even better, they are selling these luxury hospitality passes for just RM230 to RM250.

For anyone who knows how expensive those corporate suites actually are, it sounded like the bargain of the century.

Naturally, people bought them.

The only problem?

The passes were completely worthless for watching the race.

Not Fakes: Real Staff Passes Sold at the Gates

As it turns out, the whole thing was a breach of security from within the circuit’s own event team.

A temporary worker, who had been hired just for the Grand Prix weekend, managed to get their hands on a bunch of internal staff credentials.

Instead of sophisticated, high-tech counterfeits printed by an outside syndicate, these were real operational passes meant only for event staff.

The worker took them to the front gates and aggressively peddled them to unsuspecting fans as VIP tickets.

Wrong Man Blamed Online, Temp Worker Arrested

Of course, the internet did what the internet does, and rumours started flying wild on Malaysian social media.

Everyone started pointing fingers at a specific guy named “Aqil,” labelling him the mastermind behind the scam.

The situation got so out of hand that SIC management issued an official statement clarifying that the suspect wasn’t Aqil, but a temporary hire.

Circuit management immediately teamed up with the police to investigate, and on Saturday night (31 Oct), they arrested the temporary worker.

So, instead of getting a luxurious, air-conditioned view of the MotoGP race, the unsuspecting buyers ended up holding stolen staff badges, while the seller ended up in the back of a police car facing serious legal charges.

Circuit officials warned everyone to stay far away from ticket scalpers and social media sellers, reminding fans that the only way to ensure you actually get past the gates is to buy directly from the official Sepang Circuit website.

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