Chinese-Built Kuching Hindu Temple Seeks RM3.5mil More As Hall Costs Double

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Just days after its grand consecration ceremony on 30 October, the newly rebuilt Sri Maha Mariamman Temple on Rock Road in Kuching, Sarawak, has gone viral for its massive 2,000-tonne Raja Gopuram—the tallest Hindu temple structure in all of Borneo.

However, fresh off the ribbon-cutting ceremony for this seven-year, RM6 million project, the temple committee dropped a new announcement: We need another RM3.5 million.

The reason?

The Sarawak government recently granted an additional plot of adjoining state land.

The temple management plans to strike while the iron is hot, raising funds immediately to build a large multipurpose hall, an institutional kitchen, administrative offices, and priests’ quarters on the new land.

Pandemic Delays and Imported Granite Double Temple’s Main Building Cost

The most interesting aspect of this project is how it highlights Sarawak’s unique approach to governance.

It relies on the Unit for Other Religions (UNIFOR)—a dedicated state department that directly channels public tax dollars to fund non-Muslim houses of worship.

Local Chinese contractors handled the specialised construction.

These builders not only crossed cultural lines to erect the complex but also returned all their commercial profits to the temple building fund.

While pandemic delays and specialised granite imports from India doubled the main building’s cost from its initial estimate, cross-cultural backing has driven this landmark project toward a total asset value of nearly RM10 million.

How They Justify the Price Tag: “A World-Class Asset at a Discount”

Proving that minority faith projects carry major political weight in East Malaysia, the sacred Maha Kumbhabhishegam (consecration ceremony) drew prominent state leaders.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian attended as the primary guest of honour, representing the state’s top executive tier alongside key administrators overseeing the UNIFOR portfolio.

Temple Association President Datuk Shankar Ram Asnani publicly acknowledged the overarching political backing of the state administration, giving specific credit to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas for systematically backing the multi-million ringgit infrastructure project from the state treasury.

Facing questions about the high price tag, Shankar Ram and the committee point to the building’s significant tourism and architectural value.

They say the temple has already drawn international attention, bringing religious delegations and tourists from Singapore, India and across Malaysia to Kuching just to admire the craft.

Management notes that duplicating this hyper-detailed granite and bronze architecture at today’s inflated market rates would easily cost over RM10 million.

Because they locked in prices seven years ago and relied on non-profit builders, they argue the public actually got a world-class cultural landmark at a massive discount.

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