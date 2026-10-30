Free Yuna And Ella Concert In Ipoh As Massive “Handsome Town” Festival Kicks Off

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A free three-day creative festival celebrating Ipoh’s designation as a UNESCO City of Music began on Friday (30 Oct), causing traffic congestion around Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah as thousands arrived to secure spots for performances by musicians Yuna and Ella.

The Rock’N RIUH Benor festival runs from 2:00 pm to midnight daily.

The Ministry of Communications, via MyCreative Ventures, funded the entire initiative, providing zero-cost entry to more than thirty live acts.

Under this open-gate policy, a massive influx of spectators arrived early Friday afternoon, creating immediate bottlenecks on all major arteries leading into the venue.

Day one progress observations indicate early crowd clustering centred around the alternating Rock’N Stage and Roll’N Stage setups.

Music fans occupied the front barricades hours before the evening headliners took the stage, while families used the hands-on creative workshops and the dedicated RIUH Kids Playground earlier in the afternoon.

Big Crowds, Shuttle Buses And Queues On Day One

At the same time, 40 local retail and culinary brands set up temporary storefronts and saw heavy foot traffic from the moment the gates opened.

Vendors such as Ramen Kambing Berapi and Ruang Matcha reported steady queues as consumers alternated between the retail zone and the live sets.

While the local marketplace went according to plan, the crowd dynamic shifted significantly following a late-stage announcement.

Indonesian band Efek Rumah Kaca joined the lineup at the final hour, increasing regional attendance well beyond the initial local forecasts.

To handle the day one surge, authorities deployed shuttle buses and vans to transport attendees from external parking hubs, though central congestion remains high

Commenters on social media noted the irony, as a lineup featuring international icons like Yuna and legendary rock figures like Ella typically commands premium ticket prices of hundreds of ringgit.

A 30-minute set by emerging indie-pop sibling duo FUAD will kick off on the Roll’N Stage this Saturday (31 Oct) at 5:00 pm, joining regional independent acts like Honeydazed, Muck, and Astravella across the dual-stage layout.

By removing financial barriers, the state-sponsored event offers a rare chance for low- and middle-income music enthusiasts to experience stadium-grade performances for free.

As the city’s primary public celebration of the global title, the festival gives local residents a direct stake in the cultural milestone.

The UNESCO Status: Does It Actually Matter?

Ipoh, Malaysia secured its official designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Music in late 2023, joining an elite global network alongside cultural hubs like Liverpool, United Kingdom and Nashville, United States.

Within Southeast Asia, it shares this specific specialisation with a few other regional municipalities:

Ambon, Indonesia : Enlisted in 2019 to honour its deeply rooted traditional choral practices and active public singing infrastructure.

Enlisted in 2019 to honour its deeply rooted traditional choral practices and active public singing infrastructure. Da Lat , Vietnam: Admitted in 2023 for its flourishing modern singer-songwriter communities and central role in regional independent music genres.

Admitted in 2023 for its flourishing modern singer-songwriter communities and central role in regional independent music genres. Suphan Buri , Thailand: Inducted in 2023 as a historically vital sanctuary for foundational Thai folk rhythms and localised country heritage genres.

The status recognises thecity’s historical and contemporary contributions to the music ecosystem, from its legendary 1960s garage rock era to its thriving underground indie scene today.

While critics often view global titles as mere administrative branding, economic analysts state that the designation serves as a vital economic engine.

The certification opens channels for international funding, drives domestic cultural tourism, and creates a formal framework for infrastructure upgrades.

By hosting large-scale spectacles like the RIUH festival under the UNESCO banner, the local government transitions the title from a paper accolade into concrete commercial opportunities for municipal hospitality, transport, and creative sectors.

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