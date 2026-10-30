Traditional Healer Revealed As Lorry Driver: Woman Defrauded Of RM555k

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Police apprehended a 38-year-old commercial vehicle operator in Sibu Jaya, Sarawak, after the individual systematically extracted over half a million ringgit from an elderly housewife by masquerading as a traditional spiritual healer.

The investigation report, signed by Saratok District Police Chief Deputy Superintendent Mathew Manggie, states that the interaction began in June 2025.

A 64-year-old housewife went to a commercial coffee shop in Sibu Jaya with three acquaintances.

The group sought alternative methods to address chronic medical complications experienced by the housewife’s son.

During this initial encounter, the suspect falsely claimed to be a bomoh (traditional spiritual practitioner) and promised to perform remote metaphysical healing on the son.

To establish immediate credibility, the suspect provided a physical bottle of charm oil and instructed the victim to keep it in her handbag for personal protection.

Escalation via WhatsApp

In July 2025, the victim observed unrelated, natural stabilisation in her son’s health condition.

This development erroneously validated the suspect’s claims, inducing complete psychological trust in the victim.

The suspect exploited this dependency in October 2025.

Utilising the WhatsApp messaging platform, the suspect initiated contact to summon the housewife to a secondary meeting at the identical Sibu Jaya location.

During the second encounter, the suspect expanded the fraud by claiming he detected severe spiritual anomalies tied to land assets registered in the victim’s name.

He proposed a remote cleansing operation using traditional miring rituals—a sacred Sarawakian offering ceremony performed by the Iban community to appease spirits, honour ancestors, and bring blessings or protection to land—to neutralise the non-existent spiritual threats.

Victim’s Savings Allegedly Sent To Six Accounts

Between October 2025 and February 2026, the suspect issued sequential financial demands via WhatsApp under the pretext of procuring sacred ritual items and ceremonial provisions.

To systematically bypass conventional banking flags and launder the proceeds, the suspect ordered the victim to distribute her life savings into six separate individual bank accounts.

The victim complied with the staggered demands until the cumulative amount reached RM554,525, at which point the lack of any physical results prompted her to file an official criminal complaint.

Following her police report, the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) deployed an operational unit led by Inspector Sofian Zainuddin.

At 9:00 PM on Wednesday (28 Oct), law enforcement personnel conducted a surprise raid at a public food court in Sibu Jaya and arrested the suspect.

During the apprehension, police seized a smartphone and SIM card used to coordinate the crime.

The suspect remains locked inside the Saratok Police Station detention facility.

Prosecution teams are compiling the evidence folder under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which mandates imprisonment and whipping for verified acts of cheating.

READ MORE: Saw A Toyota Corolla Cross For RM31,000 On Facebook, Paid RM25,000, Got Nothing

Individuals within Malaysia who encounter financial or online scams must immediately contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) by dialling 997.

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