Headmaster Sends “I Love You” Text To Student, Gets Moved To District Office
A Perak headmaster was temporarily transferred to the Bagan Datuk district education office while the Perak Education Department investigates an alleged “I love you” text to a 15-year-old student.
In Brief
- A Perak headmaster was temporarily transferred to a district office after allegedly sending an "I love you" text to a 15-year-old student.
- A viral video of the mother confronting the headmaster prompted the Perak Education Department to launch an official investigation.