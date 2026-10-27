Headmaster Sends “I Love You” Text To Student, Gets Moved To District Office

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A Perak secondary school headmaster has been temporarily transferred to a district education office pending an investigation into an alleged “I love you” text to a 15-year-old girl, after her mother confronted him in his office.

A video of the confrontation has gone viral online.

It shows a woman in a white shirt and black pants having a heated conversation with the headmaster in his office, with another woman present.

The headmaster asked for forgiveness, and the mother hit him on the arm.

He then asked her to sit down, and she lunged towards him before the other woman stopped her.

Probe Launched After Clip Goes Viral

The clip drew the attention of authorities.

The Perak Education Department is conducting an investigation.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Fadhlina Sidek said the headmaster has been temporarily transferred to the Bagan Datuk district education office in Perak pending the outcome of the investigation.

The headmaster involved has also been temporarily moved to the Bagan Datuk district education office pending the completion of the investigation.

A photo circulating online indicated that the headmaster was appointed to his position in May this year.

This detail has not been independently verified.

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