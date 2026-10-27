Guard Jailed 2 Years For Trespass In Alleged Sex Attack On Chinese Tourist

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A 25-year-old Chinese woman travelling alone fled her room at a resort in Semporna, Sabah, after an intruder entered in the early hours of 19 September.

The woman alleges the man tried to undress her while she slept.

She said she woke, tricked him into going to the bathroom, and ran.

He caught up with her, grabbed her hair and dragged her to the ground before she broke free.

She then hid in bushes on a nearby hill from about 3.30 am to 8.00 am.

Resort staff found her that morning.

Pricey Resort, No Guarantee: Victim’s Account Triggers Safety Debate

Police arrested the 18-year-old security guard on 20 September and found he was an undocumented migrant.

He has been sentenced to two years in prison for trespassing.

Police are investigating the alleged attempted sexual assault and outrage of modesty separately.

The woman said on Chinese social media Douyin that the resort offered a small sum toward her medical fees and three nights at another hotel, but no formal compensation plan.

Her account drew criticism on Weibo and Xiaohongshu.

Commenters said a pricey resort doesn’t guarantee safety and questioned whether guests can trust the security of higher-end properties.The details match the incident.

The address, Jalan Kamiri, is the one released by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah (KePKAS).

Rooms generally cost around 1,000 yuan (roughly RM600 or more a night), which is in line with the amount thew victim said she paid.

Gateway to Sipadan Under Scrutiny as Probe Widens

The Chinese Consulate in Kota Kinabalu has engaged with local authorities.

Sabah’s Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, Datuk Jafry Ariffin, has ordered a full investigation into the resort’s security and licensing.

The case has since widened.

The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) and the Tourism Ministry are now investigating a broader network of safety and operational lapses in Semporna.

This includes crackdowns on resorts allegedly run by foreign frontmen using local nominees, and the widespread use of undocumented workers across Sabah’s tourism sector.

Semporna is immensely popular among Chinese tourists, globally renowned as a premier diving paradise and the primary gateway to world-famous islands like Sipadan and Mabul.

Parts of this story have been sourced from NST and CNA.

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