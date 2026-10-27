Cold Case Suspect Found After 17 Years, Arrested Close To The Crime Scene

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Police arrested a 42-year-old man wanted for murder at a residential property in Kolombong, Inanam, Kota Kinabalu, on 22 October.

The suspect is wanted over the death of a man in Beverly Hills, Penampang, on 11 April 2009.

Penampang District Police conducted a long-term investigation before locating the suspect.

The arrest took place about 17 years and six months after the killing; the arrest location is about 12 kilometres from the Beverly Hills crime scene.

Penampang and Inanam are both in the Kota Kinabalu area.

Legal Position and Sentencing Range

The suspect is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

If convicted, the sentence may be death or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Malaysian law sets no limitation period for murder charges.

Police have not released the suspect’s name, the victim’s name or the motive.

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