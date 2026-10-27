Cold Case Suspect Found After 17 Years, Arrested Close To The Crime Scene
A 42-year-old homicide suspect managed to evade the police for 17.5 years while living just a 15-minute drive from the original crime scene in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.
PDRM
In Brief
- A 42-year-old murder suspect was arrested in Kolombong, Inanam, roughly 17 years after the 2009 killing in Beverly Hills, Penampang.
- The arrest location was approximately 12 kilometres from the original crime scene, following a long-term investigation by Penampang District Police.
- The suspect faces charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carrying the death penalty or 30 to 40 years imprisonment.