Nearly RM3 Billion Lost To Scams, And 10 Seconds Is All It Takes
Malaysians lost nearly RM3 billion to online scams last year, with Selangor recording the highest losses, as Bank Negara Governor (BNM) Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour urged verification through official channels before any transfer.
Malaysians lost nearly RM3 billion to online scams last year, with Selangor recording the highest losses of any state, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said on Saturday (24 Oct).
Abdul Rasheed made the remarks at the opening of the 2026 Selangor Financial Literacy Carnival.
He said digital banking has made payments easier, but people now have less time to make financial decisions.
He used a 10-second window as an example, saying a payment or transfer can now be completed in that time.
The faster a transaction, the fewer opportunities people have to assess risks.
Scammers exploit this gap by creating panic, fear or excitement so that victims act before they think carefully.
Scammers Count on 10 Seconds of Panic, Not Your Common Sense
Three common tactics were cited:
Fake bank staff: Callers claim an account is linked to illegal transactions and must be emptied immediately, or it will be frozen.
Fake enforcement officers: Callers allege a criminal case and demand payment on instructions to avoid arrest or legal action.
High-return bait: Victims are offered quick, large profits in exchange for an upfront investment.
Scammers often cite personal details and impersonate banks or government agencies to lower victims’ guard.
Abdul Rasheed said the public should verify any request for personal data, banking details or immediate payment through official channels before acting.
The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police have separately warned about silent calls, in which scammers capture a voice sample from a brief “Hello” for AI voice cloning, and advise verifying any emergency request by calling the family member’s saved number.
The National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) can be reached at 997 daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and it handles reports of online financial fraud and requests to freeze unauthorised transactions.
Government authorities and NSRC officers will never ask for banking passwords, PINs, OTPs or TAC numbers.