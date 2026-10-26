11.11 Countdown Begins At Shopee Malaysia Affiliate Awards

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Shopee Malaysia held its awards night for about 400 affiliates on Saturday (24 Oct), and used the stage to introduce its 11.11 brand ambassadors.

The evening, billed as the Shopee Superstar Awards 2026, was streamed live on Shopee Live.

Before the night, Shopee Malaysia encouraged followers to vote for their favourite affiliates through a link in its TikTok bio.

On the night, the awards took centre stage.

Rill MyKhalish received the Best YouTube Affiliate award, and Izz Punyoo was among the five Best YouTube Affiliates for 2026.

Faisaldotmy was featured in the Livestreamer Popularity (Electronics) category.

Automotive Stars, Live-Sellers and a Chart-Topping Songstress Take the Shopee Stage

The programme also featured guest VIPs.

The awards night was attended by prominent automotive and lifestyle content creator Madno, veteran live-selling entrepreneur Papa Laris, and Khairul Aming, the legendary Malaysian content creator who built a multi-million ringgit food empire from failed side hustles, who all took the stage to offer strategic advice to rising affiliates and sellers.

The segment featured lively entertainment as Aisha Retno, the powerhouse vocals behind the viral hit “Sutera” who also served as Shopee’s 9.9 campaign ambassador, and rising songstress Anggrek, known for her captivating vocal presence, performed live for the audience, highlighted by Aisha’s soulful rendition of her hit song “Tak Adil”.

About 400 affiliates attended the event at Courtyard by Marriott in Kuala Lumpur, which celebrated their contributions to the platform and gave them a chance to network with brands ahead of the year-end campaign season.

The night closed with the grand launch of the 11.11 campaign, kicked off by the 11.11 brand ambassadors to initiate Shopee’s single largest and most lucrative annual shopping event, which routinely smashes platform sales records and serves as the ultimate high-volume revenue engine for local brands and independent affiliates alike.

For context, Shopee’s 11.11 Big Sale has been fronted by brand ambassadors in past editions, including Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri, the flamboyant entrepreneur and media personality known for his viral business ventures, and Bella Astilah, the popular Malaysian actress and singer, who hosted the Daily Superstar Livestreams.

Commission-Powered Recommendations, One Tracking Link At A Time

Think of a Shopee affiliate as a personal shop assistant who works for commission.

They share Shopee products on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, or WhatsApp using a unique tracking link, and earn a percentage whenever someone clicks it and buys.

This matters because most of us have learned to tune out ads, so an honest review or try-on video feels like a friend’s recommendation, which is why these links often convert better.

For Shopee, the risk is low, since brands only pay when a sale goes through rather than for views that may never become purchases.

The programme also reaches people wherever they already scroll, so a food review on Facebook can land a shopper straight in Shopee’s checkout.

Shopee has over one million registered affiliates in Malaysia alone, giving it a huge network of storefronts working on its behalf.

For creators, the biggest benefit is independence, as top affiliates run full-time storefronts through Shopee Live and short videos.

That is why the awards night matters, since it recognises the people who have turned affiliate marketing into a real career.

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All photos by the writer.

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