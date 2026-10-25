Touch ‘n Go Drops Pokémon Blind Packs: RM29 Luck, RM232 Guarantee

Touch ‘n Go said it has released its first blind packs featuring limited-edition Pokémon 30th Anniversary NFC cards, marking the 30th anniversary of both the Pokémon franchise and the e-wallet operator.
A single blind pack costs RM29 and contains one randomly selected, sealed card.
Touch ‘n Go has not identified the eighth secret card, keeping it hidden for collectors to pull.
Online speculation about its design has circulated among collectors, but the company has not verified any of it.
Tolls, Transit and Top-Ups on the Card
Touch ‘n Go said the cards function as regular Enhanced Touch ‘n Go cards.
They can be used for highway tolls, public transit and parking.
Users can also check balances or top up by tapping the card against an NFC-enabled smartphone through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app.
The packs are available through the Touch ‘n Go Official eShop, the eShop section of the eWallet app, the Touch ‘n Go Hub at Bangsar South, and participating 7-Eleven and Jaya Grocer outlets across Peninsular Malaysia.