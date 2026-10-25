Touch ‘n Go Drops Pokémon Blind Packs: RM29 Luck, RM232 Guarantee

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Touch ‘n Go said it has released its first blind packs featuring limited-edition Pokémon 30th Anniversary NFC cards, marking the 30th anniversary of both the Pokémon franchise and the e-wallet operator.

A single blind pack costs RM29 and contains one randomly selected, sealed card.

The full box set costs RM232 and contains eight blind packs.

Box set buyers will collect all eight distinct designs with no duplicates.

Seven feature Generation 1 Pokémon: Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Venusaur, Charmander, Charizard, Squirtle and Blastoise.

Touch ‘n Go has not identified the eighth secret card, keeping it hidden for collectors to pull.

Online speculation about its design has circulated among collectors, but the company has not verified any of it.

Tolls, Transit and Top-Ups on the Card

Touch ‘n Go said the cards function as regular Enhanced Touch ‘n Go cards.

They can be used for highway tolls, public transit and parking.

Users can also check balances or top up by tapping the card against an NFC-enabled smartphone through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app.

The packs are available through the Touch ‘n Go Official eShop, the eShop section of the eWallet app, the Touch ‘n Go Hub at Bangsar South, and participating 7-Eleven and Jaya Grocer outlets across Peninsular Malaysia.

Touch ‘n Go has built a massive reputation for releasing highly sought-after collaborative and limited-edition items.

These custom drops frequently trigger massive online queues, scalping spikes, and instant sell-outs.

While they used to only experiment with basic visual designs, their releases have evolved into high-tech collectibles featuring LED illumination tech and unique physical shapes.

Long before the 30th-anniversary blind boxes, TNG ran separate Pokémon collaborations featuring character variants like Lucario, Mimikyu, Gengar, and standalone Pikachu LED cards.

READ MORE: Malaysian Warns Of Pokémon Crash, Asks Collectors To Trade Their Cards — For His 10-Year-Old Porsche

READ MORE: PokéXciting! Pokémon’s 30th Anniversary Celebration In KL Was A Rousing Success

READ MORE: Malaysian Traded A RM236,000 Rolex For Pokémon Cards, His Collection Is Now Worth RM800,000

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