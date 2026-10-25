Quiet Kitchen, Loud Promotions: Signature Opens Damansara Flagship

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Signature International Berhad, known for premium European-style kitchens under the Signature brand, opened its new flagship store at Damansara Furnishing Centre in Kayu Ara on Friday (23 Oct), marking the company’s 32nd anniversary.

The store brings together cabinetry, renovation, furnishings and smart-home solutions in one setting.

Visitors can view styled living spaces, compare materials and discuss requirements with specialists.

Signature chief executive officer Lau Kock Sang said the flagship “connects design, products, renovation, technology and professional expertise through one integrated ecosystem.”

The opening marks the next stage of the company’s “Kitchen & Beyond” vision.

The Damansara flagship debuts Quiet Form, a contemporary kitchen series with Satin Glass, Supermatt surfaces and timber-look finishes in Day, Night and Twilight palettes.

The series combines restraint, tactile surfaces, integrated lighting and concealed functions, and will roll out to other Signature showrooms in phases.

RM15,000 Rewards and RM32 Appliances

The company is also running a nationwide campaign from 23 October to 29 November, themed “Complete More of Your Home with Anniversary Rewards.”

Customers who spend RM10,000 on qualifying customised built-in cabinetry receive an additional RM3,000 in rewards, with total rewards capped at RM15,000.

Rewards are redeemable only on eligible cabinetry.

Qualifying customers can buy selected washing machines and refrigerators for RM32 each under a Purchase-with-Purchase offer, subject to deposit and purchase requirements and campaign terms.

Lau said the anniversary was an opportunity “to thank our customers, business partners and people.”

The store is located at Units G1, F1, G2 and F2, Lot PT 317, Jalan Anggerik, Damansara Furnishing Centre, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

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