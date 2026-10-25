Quiet Kitchen, Loud Promotions: Signature Opens Damansara Flagship
Signature International Berhad opened a flagship store in Damansara on Friday, launching its Quiet Form kitchen series alongside a nationwide campaign offering up to RM15,000 in anniversary rewards.
Signature Malaysia
In Brief
- Signature International Berhad opened its flagship store at Damansara Furnishing Centre, marking the company's 32nd anniversary.
- The store debuts Quiet Form, a contemporary kitchen series featuring Satin Glass, Supermatt surfaces and timber-look finishes in three palettes.
- A nationwide campaign runs until 29 November, offering up to RM15,000 in rewards and appliances for as little as RM32.