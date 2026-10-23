Waze Banned For Civil Servants, NGO Wants Amazon Web Services Cut Off Too

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Many Malaysians open Waze before leaving for work.

Now the government has taken it off its own staff’s phones.

BDS Malaysia, part of the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, has welcomed the move and used it to make a further request.

In a statement dated 21 October, BDS Malaysia said it supported the directive, which bars government employees from using Waze and calls on the public to stop using the app.

The group said the measure aims to protect national security and sovereignty.

It described Waze as an Israeli-based company, although Waze has been owned by Google since 2013.

The group then turned to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud computing arm.

Ban The App, Keep The Cloud

AWS rents out computing power, data storage, databases and software tools over the internet, so governments, banks and companies can run their systems without building their own data centres.

It has faced formal accusations of complicity in genocide, apartheid and human rights violations in Gaza, stemming from its participation in Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion (about RM4.9 billion) cloud computing contract signed in 2021 jointly with Google and the Israeli government.

BDS Malaysia said Malaysian government data hosted by AWS could pose a national security threat.

It called for the government to end all links and contracts with AWS.

The statement referred to a joint statement issued by BDS Malaysia and 22 other NGOs on 6 October 2024 on the same issue.

The group said the government should apply the same security standard to both companies.

It said failing to do so would mean focusing on the gnat while ignoring the elephant.

Amazon’s Silence, and What It Does Say

Amazon has said little publicly about Project Nimbus and has not commented on the contract’s details.

Google has made occasional brief statements, but AWS generally has not.

Both companies say the contract covers ordinary cloud services for civilian government ministries, such as data storage and everyday computing, not classified intelligence work.

AWS also keeps marketing its services to national security customers, and its executives have spoken publicly about that focus.

Inside the company, employees at Amazon and Google have protested under the “No Tech for Apartheid” banner; some of them have been sacked.

Investigative reports say the contract terms bar the companies from cutting off services because of boycotts or pressure from NGOs.

If that is accurate, pulling out could carry heavy legal and financial costs, which makes BDS Malaysia’s demand to end all links hard to meet.

READ MORE: PAS MP Wants Everyone Off Waze, Not Just Civil Servants

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