Police Confirm 16-Year-Old Armed With ‘Kapak’ At Sarawak School

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A school attack in Kuching, Sarawak, took an unexpected turn on Wednesday (21 Oct) when Acting Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Saifullizan Ishak confirmed that the 16-year-old student had smuggled a kapak (hatchet) and firecrackers into Tunku Putra-HELP International School.

This clarifies an earlier news report by a news outlet that cited the police as saying the weapon was a penknife.

Prior to the police statement, social media users had immediately expressed disbelief at the initial penknife narrative.

The public flooded social media platforms, pointing to widely circulated, graphic CCTV and head-mounted livestream footage of the attack, which clearly showed an axe.

Speculation Over Suspect’s Family As Authorities Pursue Violent Footage

Social media users claimed the suspect is the grandson of a prominent VVIP.

The incident’s location at a highly exclusive international school immediately fueled wild speculation on platforms like Reddit and Facebook.

Meanwhile, the authorities are working directly with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to track down and remove all copies of the violent footage across online platforms.

Sharing or distributing these clips is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Conviction carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, a prison sentence of up to one year, or both.

Additionally, offenders can be fined a further RM1,000 for every day the offence is continued after conviction.

An account livestreaming the attack on Facebook was under the name “Adrian Shepard” and was still accessible earlier tonight.

However, it has now disappeared.

READ MORE: Penknife, Not Axe: Kuching Teacher Hurt By Student; Livestream Posted Online

Parts of this story have been sourced from FMT and Dayak Daily.

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