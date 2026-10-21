Penknife, Not Axe: Kuching Teacher Hurt By Student; Livestream Posted Online

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A teacher was injured on Wednesday morning (21 Oct) while trying to wrest a sharp object from a student at Tunku Putra-HELP International School.

Acting Sarawak police chief Saifullizan Ishak said the student used a penknife, not an axe, as alleged on social media.

The school said the student brought the penknife to campus without permission.

A teacher moved to confiscate it and was injured during the struggle.

Staff restrained the student and escorted him to the principal’s office, where he was kept under supervision until police arrived.

The teacher was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Official statements describe the injuries as non-life-threatening, and the school confirmed that no other students were hurt.

A livestream of the incident was posted on social media.

Police Urge Patience as Bag Search Finds Second Item

Social media posts claimed the student was carrying an axe.

Police said the weapon was a penknife and urged the public to wait for official statements before sharing information.

Police found a second item in the student’s bag, which is being examined.

At the time of writing, the item has not been identified.

The school closed early as a precaution during the police investigation.

Parents reacted with concern after the early dismissal, and some asked for stronger screening at school entrances.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen called the incident serious and said he would launch a follow-up inquiry into the school’s safety measures, according to local reports.

Kuching Joins a Growing List of School Cases This Year

The incident comes after several school cases this year.

Police in Johor said a 16-year-old Form 4 student was charged over the death of a classmate in a school hall in Yong Peng.

Investigators in Petaling Jaya are handling a stabbing case at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara, where a 16-year-old girl died.

In Sabah, a 13-year-old student died at a religious boarding school amid bullying allegations.

Reports of these cases have led parents and advocacy groups to call for routine bag checks and stronger school safety rules.

The Kuching investigation is continuing under the Kuching District Police.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Astro Awani.

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