Marie Cream Cracker Crumbles: Lee Biscuits Calls Time After 92 Years

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The tin has sat on kedai runcit and supermarket shelves for generations.

Now the factory behind it is shutting down.

Lee Biscuits, also known as Nam Lee (南益饼干), will cease production at its Pontian factory in Johor by the end of this month.

Suppliers, distributors and customers began receiving notices about the production halt in September.

Pekan Nanas assemblyperson Tan Eng Meng said the closure is linked to the parent group’s internal business restructuring.

Reports suggest the group is exiting snack manufacturing to consolidate its assets and focus on core holdings, including large rubber and palm oil operations.

A Tin-tastic Run From 1934 to Pontian

Lee Biscuits began in Singapore before its manufacturing moved to Tampoi, Johor Bahru, in 1955.

The company was incorporated there in 1934 as part of Tan Sri Lee Kong Chian’s expanding business empire, which already included rubber and pineapple ventures across the region.

For its first 21 years, the brand operated entirely from its Singapore base.

In 1955, it relocated the full production setup across the causeway, a move the company reportedly made to tap Malaysia’s agricultural supply chains and industrial space.

Lee was more than a business tycoon; the Singaporean is widely regarded as one of Southeast Asia’s most revered historical figures.

Through the Lee Foundation, the ‘towkay’ funded numerous schools and universities across Malaysia and Singapore, along with community halls and welfare programs.

For many Malaysians, supporting “Lee” brands, including Lee Pineapple and Lee Biscuits, was a point of cultural pride, because his legacy was so closely tied to community building and charity.

Pineapples Out, Palm Oil In: The Group’s Changing Recipe

The Pontian biscuit factory’s closure is the second Lee Group food facility in Johor to shut in three years.

In November 2023, the group closed its 92-year-old Lee Pineapple cannery in Skudai and shifted its focus to oil palm cultivation.

With Pontian now closing, the group’s homegrown food production in Johor comes to a definitive end.

Generations who grew up snacking on its signature cream crackers, Lee Marie biscuits and assorted tin varieties are treating the news as the end of an era.

Fans of the biscuits, particularly Nam Lee’s Marie line, known for its distinct varieties, unique ingredients and specific retail packaging sizes, may want to check grocery stores, traditional grocery stores or Shopee to stock up on remaining retail batches before supplies run out.

Parts of this article have been sourced from China Press.

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