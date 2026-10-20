Penang Photo Contest Reveals Themes Only On The Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Penang’s photo lovers got a surprise at the Penang Heritage Photography Fiesta 5.0: the two competition themes were revealed only on the day.

The themes were “Faces of Penang” and “Colours of Penang.”

PPB Properties, the property arm of major Malaysian conglomerate PPB Group Berhad, and Sony Malaysia staged the fifth edition of the Fiesta at New World Park in George Town.

Once the themes were announced, participants hit the streets for a Photo Hunt.

The idea was to skip the postcard spots and show Penang the way they see it.

The competition had two categories, Open and Youth, and each one had prizes for both themes.

Chow Wei Khong, an experienced nature and stock photographer who was a featured exhibitor in WWF-Malaysia’s ‘Eyes on the Wild’ Photography Competition and regularly contributes to global digital asset platforms, took the Open Category Grand Prize.

Cheah Zen Han, a talented creator from SMK (L) Methodist (Methodist Boys’ School Penang) who served as lead photographer for his school magazine and Director of Photography for major school creative media projects, won the Youth Category Grand Prize and has since returned to his alma mater as a trainer teaching foundational photography workshops.

Chow and Cheah each won a Sony a7C II camera kit and a PGYTech OneGo Lite, a lightweight backpack built for carrying cameras.

Other prizes included a Sony ZV-E10K vlog camera, a pair of WH-1000XM6 noise-cancelling headphones, a PGYTech camera shoulder strap and a camera dry box.

Tips From the Pros

Participants also got some practical advice from the pros.

Vincent Thian, a photo editor at The Associated Press, Yap Li Lung, a TVET photography trainer and Sony Alpha Guru, Rafidah Abd Rahman, a street photographer and administrator of Foto Jalanan Malaysia, and William Ooi, a wedding and lifestyle photographer and fellow Sony Alpha Guru, each shared what they’ve learned.

Sony also brought camera loan units, so everyone could try out gear before spending a sen.

Some of the winning shots will appear on PPB Properties’ social media pages, so you can see the results for yourself.

PPB Properties also manages New World Park, where the whole event took place.

All in all, the Penang Heritage Photography Fiesta is more than a photo contest.

It brings together photography, community and Penang’s heritage in one place.

READ MORE: The RM18,999 Camera And The Contest Open To Everyone: What’s Really Going On

READ MORE: AI Meets Photography – And It’s About Time

READ MORE: The Phone Seller From Kelantan Who Captured Love Through A Lens

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.