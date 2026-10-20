Lee Zii Jia v Family: A Quorum Fight, Not A Money Fight

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Public documents from the Kuala Lumpur High Court reveal that the legal dispute between Lee Zii Jia and his family members was active for more than three months before it appeared in public media reports this month.

Lee submitted his originating summons to the court on 2 July, and his father, Chee Hin, submitted a reply affidavit to challenge the lawsuit on 6 August.

Ten days after initiating the lawsuit, on 12 July, the athlete published a detailed statement acknowledging a year of severe psychological pressure and a struggle to regain control over his life, career, and environment.

The former All England champion continued to train, travel, and participate in international tournaments during the period when these documents were being exchanged in court without public disclosure.

A Missing Headcount Is Stalling Lee’s Company

The legal filings demonstrate that the core dispute centers on corporate governance rules that have rendered a 90 per cent share ownership ineffective for direct corporate control.

Lee owns 90 per cent of the shares in LZJ Management Sdn Bhd, while his sister, Zii Yii, holds nine per cent, and his brother, Lee Tao, holds one per cent.

The registered directors who control the daily management of the company are his father and his sister.

The standard articles of association used by the company require a minimum number of directors or shareholders to be present to hold a valid meeting.

By abstaining from an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 22 December 2025, the minority shareholders prevented a legal quorum, which blocked Lee from using his majority vote to change the board of directors.

Income Stream Metrics Amid Performance Fluctuations

Lee’s earnings are less exposed to his ranking than you might expect.

His world ranking has dropped to number 42 after a run of early exits, but his main income comes from a fixed sponsorship.

His multi-year global ambassador deal with Taiwanese equipment maker Victor is reported at an estimated RM11.7 million in total, which works out to roughly RM1.67 million a year until 2028.

Prize money tells a different story.

Early-round losses have reduced those payouts, though a semi-final finish at the Arctic Open in Finland brought in USD7,250 (about RM29,602).

Those commercial earnings sit at the heart of the dispute.

Specific Remedies Sought by the Athlete

The lawsuit isn’t about money.

It makes no allegations of financial misappropriation or fraud.

Instead, it aims to break an administrative deadlock through three requests.

First, it asks the High Court to set aside the company’s quorum rules so a meeting can go ahead under an independent chairperson.

Second, it seeks an interim injunction to stop the current directors from voting themselves bonuses or directors’ fees on top of their fixed monthly salaries.

Third, it raises disagreements over how the management company handles the commercial use of Lee’s name and personal image.

Position of the Minority Shareholders

Family members have asked the court to dismiss the application through their lawyers.

In their affidavits, they argue that the company is doing well and that judicial intervention isn’t needed.

Their defence points to the current management’s record, including the sponsorship deal with Victor.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court will hear the application on 25 November before Justice Leong Wai Hong, who will decide whether the court steps in.

Coaching Doubts Surface Online as Lee Faces Two Fronts

The timeline of the internal corporate deadlock coincided with public scrutiny directed at the athlete’s professional coaching structure.

During the same period in September when the legal filings were being compiled, online public forums and social media commentary intensely criticized his coaching team, led by Liew Daren.

Liew is a former world No. 10 singles player and Commonwealth Games gold medallist who heads Team LZJ.

Public messages shared by fans highlighted external calls for changes to his support staff following early-round tournament upsets, such as his defeat at the Vietnam Open.

These public demands occurred in tandem with the unpublicized High Court dispute, creating parallel administrative and athletic pressures for the player as he maintained his international competitive schedule.

READ MORE: Lee Zii Jia Chooses Country Over Money, Joins Thomas Cup Team Unconditionally

Parts of this story have been sourced from The Star, NST and Harian Metro.

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