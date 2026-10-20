ECRL Economy Fares Range From RM24 To RM125, With 30 Per Cent Launch Discount

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The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) has published economy fares for its Transit and Express Lines between Gombak and stations on the East Coast.

Transit Line fares run from RM24 to Bentong, Pahang, to RM125 to Kota Bharu, Kelantan, the longest route at 523 km.

A 30 per cent discount on economy tickets applies in the first month of operations.

ECRL said in a Facebook post that the fares are set through a dynamic pricing mechanism.

The published figures are starting fares, not fixed prices, and the same fare applies to return trips.

For the three long-distance routes to the East Coast in the official fare graphic, the starting economy fares are:

Gombak to KotaSAS: RM60 on the Transit Line and RM68 on the Express Line

RM60 on the Transit Line and RM68 on the Express Line Gombak to Kuala Terengganu: RM95 on the Transit Line and RM110 on the Express Line

RM95 on the Transit Line and RM110 on the Express Line Gombak to Kota Bharu: RM125 on the Transit Line and RM147 on the Express Line

Express services are expected to cut travel time between Gombak and Kota Bharu to about four hours.

Choosing the cheaper Transit Line adds about an hour to your journey, bringing total travel time from Gombak to Kota Bharu to about five hours.

Concessions: Discounts With a Catch

Passengers who already have a permanent concession won’t qualify for the launch-month discount.

Children aged two to 12, Malaysians aged 60 and above, persons with disabilities (OKU) cardholders and government pensioners get 50 per cent off instead, while students aged 13 to 24 get 40 per cent off.

ECRL is aiming for an official launch on 12 December, with ticket sales opening in mid-November.

Freight will start alongside passenger services on the Gombak to Kota Bharu route, so the line will carry both from day one.

The Port Klang extension, however, is still under construction and is expected to take about another year to finish.

The pricing announcement came right in the middle of a continuous, high-profile cable theft crisis that has been affecting ECRL.

READ MORE: Three Nights Running, RM1,000 Maximum Fine, RM1.25 Million Daily Delay: The ECRL Theft Problem

READ MORE: ECRL Tickets Start At RM60, With Gombak-Kota Bharu Fares From RM125

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