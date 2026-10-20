ECRL Economy Fares Range From RM24 To RM125, With 30 Per Cent Launch Discount
The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) has published economy fares for two services, with Transit Line fares from RM24 to RM125 and Express Line fares from RM68 to RM147 for the destinations listed. A 30 per cent discount applies in the first month of operations.
ECRL
In Brief
- ECRL economy fares range from RM24 to Bentong to RM125 to Kota Bharu, with a 30 per cent launch discount in the first month.
- Fares are set through dynamic pricing, meaning published figures are starting fares rather than fixed prices, and apply to return trips too.
- Permanent concession holders are excluded from the launch discount, with separate discounts of 40 to 50 per cent available for eligible groups.