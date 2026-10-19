Late Tycoon’s Heir Objects To MACC Arrest Warrant As Family Inheritance Feud Heats Up

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The eldest son of the late Malaysian tycoon Tan Sri Ta Kin Yan has formally objected to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) warrant of arrest, demanding an urgent independent review into what his legal team calls “suspicious” coercive tactics inside MACC premises.

In a press statement issued on Sunday (Oct 18), legal representatives for Ta Jin Kiat confirmed they have sent an official objection letter to MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman.

The letter, signed by lawyer KC Suzalena Salleh from Messrs Ander Ang, Atikah & Associates, calls for the immediate withdrawal of the arrest warrant and accuses the anti-graft agency of procedural unfairness.

The escalation stems from a bitter, multi-million-ringgit family dispute over the estate and corporate shares of Kin Yan, the founder of the Waz Lian Group, who passed away on 15 June, 2024.

Represented by Messrs Ander Ang, Atikah & Associates, the press release details shocking allegations of forced corporate share transfers involving his half-siblings during a previous MACC remand. The family feud has formally moved into civil court proceedings at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. (Pic: SW Strategies)

Allegations of Coercion Inside MACC Office

According to the press statement, Jin Kiat alleges that his half-siblings, Wee Dher and Shun Dher, were allowed into an MACC remand room that lacked closed-circuit television (CCTV) coverage during his detention in March 2025.

Jin Kiat claims that his half-siblings, accompanied by MACC officer Wong Yun Fui and several other officials, threatened and forced him to sign forms transferring his shares in certain family companies.

While Jin Kiat had previously cooperated with the MACC during investigations in 2023 and 2025 without any criminal charges being filed, his legal team expressed deep concern over the repeated demands for his attendance.

They stated he fears for his personal safety if forced to return to MACC custody under the current circumstances.

Additionally, separate police reports have recently been lodged at the Dang Wangi police station by Jin Kiat’s other siblings, Kelvin and Cheryl, calling for an investigation into the MACC’s actions.

High Court Battles Heat Up

The alleged forced transfers led Jin Kiat to launch a civil lawsuit in the Kuala Lumpur High Court on 13 February against his half-siblings Wee Dher, Shun Dher, Hui May, and Hui Hean to demand the return of the shares.

The dispute has also entangled Datuk Poh Po Lian, the Singaporean administrator appointed by the High Court to manage the late tycoon’s estate.

Court documents reveal that Lim Chai Yin—the mother of Jin Kiat’s half-siblings—has filed a court application to remove Poh as the administrator, citing the MACC arrest warrant.

However, Jin Kiat’s lawyers countered that Poh has fully cooperated with authorities, even attending an official MACC questioning session at the Malaysian Consulate-General in Hong Kong on 15 September.

The defense team questioned how the opposing faction obtained advanced knowledge of unserved and unfiled criminal charges to use as leverage in the civil dispute.

Jin Kiat’s legal representatives have called on the MACC Chief Commissioner and the Attorney General’s Chambers to ensure the investigation is handled transparently.

They specifically requested safeguards regarding Wong and fellow MACC officers Stefan Lue Shien Yang, both of whom are named in the parallel civil litigation.

The statement concluded by emphasizing that Jin Kiat remains prepared to face any formal allegations in court, provided the investigative process is not weaponized to influence the family’s inheritance battle.

The massive public outpouring of respect during Kin Yan’s funeral makes the later legal battle all the more shocking.

When he passed away, thousands of family members, high-profile political figures, cabinet ministers, and prominent Chinese community leaders gathered at the Nirvana Memorial Centre to honour him as a deeply respected, generous corporate figure.

TRP has reached out to MACC for comment.

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