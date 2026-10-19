Firdaus Wong vs Lim Guan Eng: Pork Festival Squabble Trigger High Court Defamation Battle

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A lawsuit filed in the High Court reveals that a legal showdown between Malaysian Chinese Muslim convert activist Firdaus Wong Wai Hung and prominent MP Lim Guan Eng was triggered by an online squabble over a local pork festival.

Wong filed the defamation suit against Lim on 16 October, demanding damages and a court injunction.

While the initial headlines focused on the “religious extremist” labels used in the fight, the underlying cause dates back to June, when an online dispute erupted over a pork promotion event.

According to legal documents exchanged prior to the lawsuit, the bad blood began after Lim published a Mandarin-language Facebook post on 15 June promoting a yearly pork-selling event in Butterworth, Penang.

Wong reportedly mocked the post on his social media accounts.

He allegedly suggested that Lim’s political party, the DAP, establish a “Non-Muslim Religious Bureau” using a derogatory term.

He also mockingly proposed a DAP pork-selling programme.

Days later, on 24 June, Lim responded with a Mandarin video broadcast on his Facebook page.

In that broadcast, the DAP advisor and former Cabinet Minister explicitly named Wong and labelled him an “extremist”.

Lim’s defence team maintains that his speech was a justified response to protect his event from being targeted by racial and religious overtones.

RM5 Million, One Video, Zero Apologies

In his statement of claim, Wong argues that Lim’s video painted him as an “intolerant religious extremist”.

He claims the remarks wrongfully implied he is a religious fanatic trying to strip away the rights, culture, and freedoms of Malaysia’s non-Muslim communities.

Wong further asserted that the video was published with malice to hold him up to public hatred and ridicule.

The lawsuit was filed after Lim rejected a letter of demand sent in July, which had given the lawmaker seven days to issue an open apology and pay RM5 million in damages.

Lim refused to comply, arguing his speech must be read in its entire context and that Wong had “selectively extracted” and inaccurately translated parts of the Mandarin speech.

With both sides refusing to back down, the High Court has scheduled the first case management hearing for 27 October.

This procedural session will set the timeline for Lim’s legal team to file their formal statement of defense and dictate how the trial will proceed.

READ MORE: Firdaus Wong Tells Malaysian Muslims: You Cry For Gaza, But You Dehumanise The Rohingya Next Door

READ MORE: [Watch] Chinese Muslim Convert vs. Podcast Host: “Haram” Or Harm? The Temple Language Dividing Malaysia

READ MORE: Ridhuan Tee: Chinese Temples Host Gambling And Illegal Concerts, Muslims Shouldn’t Attend Their Open House

READ MORE: Malaysian Hindu Community Fights Back After Sacred Symbol Allegedly Desecrated On Camera

READ MORE: Firdaus Wong Publishes Private Chats To Prove ‘Quran Stepper’ Converted To Islam

Parts of this story have been sourced from FMT.

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