Cabin-Ready Dreams: Cathay Pacific And HOPE Worldwide Take Malaysian Youth Right Up To The Plane

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Cathay Pacific marked its 80th anniversary this year with another edition of its flagship “I Can Fly Aviation Explorer Day” programme for Malaysian youths, now in its fourth year with HOPE Worldwide Malaysia.

The airline said the anniversary gave it a chance to share its story and heritage with participants.

Cathay Pacific, a founding member of the oneworld Alliance, describes “I Can Fly Aviation Explorer Day” as an aviation youth development programme run across its global network.

It chose HOPE Worldwide Malaysia because the group’s commitment to empowering underserved communities aligns with its own.

The programme aims to give young people more exposure to aviation and to encourage them to consider options they may not have thought of.

Past Malaysian editions have let youths board a Cathay Pacific aircraft, and this year’s group also toured one on the KLIA tarmac.

Dream Bigger, Whether or Not the Wings Follow

During the programme, the youths asked questions about aviation careers and showed interest in how the industry works.

Their confidence grew as they spoke with the airline’s staff and explored different parts of aviation.

Cathay Pacific said it hoped participants would leave feeling inspired and encouraged to “dream bigger”, whether or not they pursue a career in aviation.

The airline organises the initiative every year, and hopes to continue the programme and reach more youths.

From Urban Poor Neighbourhoods to KLIA’s Tarmac

Founded in 1946, the premier premium travel lifestyle brand is celebrating 80 years of operations under the global theme “80 Years Together”.

Beyond its commercial aviation and cargo footprint, the airline, which operates four flights per day between Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur, has a long-standing commitment to supporting communities in Hong Kong and around the world.

Since its launch in 2003, Cathay Pacific’s “I Can Fly” programme has aimed to build social responsibility and foster interest in aviation among young people worldwide.

Through the I Can Fly Aviation Explorer Day, the airline aims to provide young people with exposure to new environments and experiences that they may not otherwise have access to, says Cathay Pacific’s Area Head for Malaysia & Singapore, Nicolas Masse.

HOPE Worldwide Malaysia, founded in 2000, is a non-religious, non-profit organisation that works with urban poor families and marginalised communities across five pillars: Health, Food, Education, Volunteerism and Corporate Shared Values.

Its programmes build resilience, confidence, and practical skills, making it a natural local partner for Cathay Pacific.

Together, the two organisations connect underserved youth with aviation, from facility tours to career exposure sessions at KLIA.

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