RM999 Race Day Shoe, Indoor Treadmill: Skechers AERO Elite Tested In 1KM Challenge In KL

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Skechers invited guests to After One KL on Saturday (17 October) to showcase the AERO Elite, a new race-day running shoe.

The shoe is approved by World Athletics for road racing, and the event’s tagline was “Made to Move. Built to Breakaway.”

Guests began with a sharing session, where runners who had raced in the shoe shared their experience.

Next came a shoe trial, so people could try it on.

The main draw was The Elite Run, a 1KM treadmill challenge with a chance to win a pair of Skechers shoes.

The event also offered shoe customisation, refreshments and networking.

Carbon Plate Shaped Like a Butterfly Wing

Skechers is targeting marathon runners with the AERO Elite, priced at RM999 in Malaysia.

Skechers has made lightweight racing shoes before, like the Speed Elite; the AERO Elite is its first real push into tall, carbon-infused marathon shoes.

The foam under your foot is a bouncy, springy material called supercritical ATPU, and a 3.5mm Hyper Burst Pro insole sits on top.

Together, they should feel soft and give you plenty of bounce back with each step.

Tucked inside the midsole is a carbon plate Skechers calls the Quantum Plate.

It’s shaped like a butterfly wing, with a cutout at the back and a stiffer front, which is meant to help push you forward.

The shoe sits high off the ground, at 40mm at the heel and 36mm at the front, so there’s a 4mm drop between the two.

That’s right at the limit, since 40mm is the maximum allowed for official road races.

Thin Grip and a Locked-In Fit Make the AERO Elite a Race-Day Contender

It’s also light; a men’s size 9 weighs about 167 grams, and a women’s pair is around 142 grams, which puts it in the same range as other elite marathon shoes.

To keep that weight down, the bottom uses an ultra-thin Lite Grip outsole made with Goodyear Performance Rubber.

Inspired by all-weather tyre technology, this razor-thin layer is placed strategically over high-wear areas to provide exceptional traction on wet racing roads without dragging you down.

The top is a stretchy, sock-like mesh with a FitKnit collar around the ankle.

The idea is to keep your foot snug through sharp turns and when your legs start to tire late in a race.

That fit is a big part of what Skechers, which calls itself “The Comfort Technology Company,” is betting on with a shoe built for serious runners.

All photos by the writer.

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