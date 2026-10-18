Pearly-Thinaah Conquer 2026 Denmark Open, Erasing 18-Year Drought

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National women’s doubles aces Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah have scripted their names into badminton history, capturing the 2026 Denmark Open title.

The world No. 5 pair delivered a clinical, high-intensity masterclass to dismantle Japan’s world No. 21 Hinata Suzuki and Nao Yamakita in straight games, 21-18, 21-11, in a final that lasted just 36 minutes.

With the victory, the dazzling duo became only the second Malaysian women’s doubles pair to win the crown in the prestigious tournament’s 90-year history, echoing the legendary triumph of Wong Pei Tty and Chin Eei Hui back in 2008.

Coming into the Super 750 tournament with a modest, low-pressure approach following a grueling turnaround from the Asian Games, the second-seeded Malaysians steadily found their footing as the week progressed.

After a tense, tightly-contested first game where the Japanese pairing initially matched them blow-for-blow, Pearly–Thinaah shifted into another gear in the second game, unleashing an array of relentless smashes and watertight defensive plays to seal the championship emphatic fashion.

The victory marks Pearly–Thinaah’s second Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour title of the 2026 season.

No Forfeits, No Favours: Pearly–Thinaah Take the Crown the Hard Way

While mainstream headlines will rightfully blare about the 18-year drought coming to an end, the real story is how they won their first legitimate on-court championship of the year.

Before today, Pearly–Thinaah’s sole tournament victory of the 2026 season came at the Indonesia Masters in January.

However, that victory was achieved via a disappointing final-round walkover after Japan’s Arisa Igarashi and Miyu Takahashi withdrew before the match even started.

For a world-class pair fueled by competitive grit, a trophy handed over by default often leaves a lingering sense of unfinished business.

By step-by-step dominating the draw in Odense and physically conquering a rising Japanese pair under stadium lights, Pearly–Thinaah haven’t just broken a national drought—they have officially claimed their first fought-for, match-point-secured tournament victory of the year.

A Golden Weekend: Low Zi Yu and Genevie Lim End 34-Year Wait

Pearly–Thinaah’s historic triumph crowns a magnificent, double-joy weekend for Malaysian badminton, as the country dominated across both senior and junior international stages.

Just a day prior, the junior duo of Low Zi Yu and Genevie Lim created their own slice of history at the 2026 BWF World Junior Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

The second-seeded pair overcame a tense deciding game to defeat Japan’s Nijika Kamata and Shizuku Kashio 15-7, 9-15, 15-12 at the Cairo International Stadium.

Their triumph ended a massive 34-year wait for Malaysia, bringing home the nation’s first-ever girls’ doubles gold medal since the tournament’s inception in 1992—an event long dominated by powerhouse nations like China.

For 16-year-old Low, it was a sweet case of “third time lucky” after settling for silver in the previous two editions, while 18-year-old Lim proved to be the missing piece to complete a truly historic weekend for the nation.

READ MORE: [Watch] Pearly Tan Opens Up About Her Ideal Partner: “I Like The Blur Blur Type”

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