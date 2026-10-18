Malaysians In France Asked To Register With Embassy As Demonstrations Continue In Major Cities
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday (18 Oct) that it is monitoring demonstrations in major French cities, that no Malaysians have been reported involved or affected, and that travel to France remains unrestricted while non-essential trips may be postponed.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) said travel to France remains unrestricted, but Malaysians are advised to consider postponing non-essential travel until the situation improves, as demonstrations continue in major cities across the country.
The ministry stated that it is closely monitoring the demonstrations.
It said no reports have been received of Malaysian nationals being involved or adversely affected “at this stage.”
The Embassy of Malaysia in Paris has issued an advisory for Malaysians in France to exercise caution and remain vigilant, according to the ministry.
The embassy is in close contact with the relevant local authorities to obtain the latest information and facilitate assistance if needed.
Registration Request
The ministry said Malaysians living in France should ensure the embassy has their latest contact details.