Malaysians In France Asked To Register With Embassy As Demonstrations Continue In Major Cities

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) said travel to France remains unrestricted, but Malaysians are advised to consider postponing non-essential travel until the situation improves, as demonstrations continue in major cities across the country.

The ministry stated that it is closely monitoring the demonstrations.

It said no reports have been received of Malaysian nationals being involved or adversely affected “at this stage.”

The Embassy of Malaysia in Paris has issued an advisory for Malaysians in France to exercise caution and remain vigilant, according to the ministry.

The embassy is in close contact with the relevant local authorities to obtain the latest information and facilitate assistance if needed.

Registration Request

The ministry said Malaysians living in France should ensure the embassy has their latest contact details.

Those not yet registered are encouraged to use the ministry’s e-Konsular platform at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my.

Malaysians planning to travel to France are encouraged to register their travel details through e-Konsular.

They are also advised to monitor updates from the embassy and the relevant French authorities.

For immediate consular assistance or in an emergency, the ministry listed the following channels for the Embassy of Malaysia in Paris:

Telephone: +33 1 45 53 11 85

+33 1 45 53 11 85 Emergency helpline (after office hours): +33 6 32 44 65 71

+33 6 32 44 65 71 E-mail: par.consular@kln.gov.my

The ministry said it will continue to monitor developments and provide further updates as necessary.

Up to 550,000 Protesters Take To French Streets

Protesters filled streets across France on Saturday (17 October), with an estimated 550,000 people taking part.

Marches were held in cities and towns across the country, and some of them turned violent.

The movement was joined by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

She appeared at a rally in Paris with high-school students demanding better learning conditions, and she has backed their calls for more education support.

Her involvement brought international attention to a protest wave that was already drawing in students from across the country.

Protest Causes Split Between School Conditions and Living Costs

Reasons for the protests vary depending on who you ask.

Some point to conditions in schools and rising fuel costs, while others say it’s really about the rising cost of living.

Students joined the marches, and some coverage described the unrest as youth-led.

The violence came later that day, with clashes, fires and looting. Estimates of the response also differ.

One account puts the number detained at over 1,000, while another reports at least 272 arrests nationwide.

President Emmanuel Macron said there is “no place for violence.”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.