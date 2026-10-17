Nik Nazmi Confirms Detention With A Woman In PJ, Says Sorry To Wife And Family

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Former Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad confirmed that he is one of two people detained by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) in Petaling Jaya, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Nik Nazmi, a leader of Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), said he and several friends began a discussion at a studio in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur.

They then decided to continue in Petaling Jaya to view materials related to the project under discussion, he said.

“When JAIS officers arrived, only I and the woman were present. I acknowledge that it was wrong,” the former PKR leader said.

As I informed the JAIS officers, we did not carry out any improper act that would raise suspicion.

JAIS director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad earlier confirmed that two people were detained to assist investigations into a suspected khalwat (close proximity) case involving a public figure in the Petaling district.

He said the detention took place at about 6 pm.

No Charge Reported as JAIS Withholds Comment

The 44-year-old former minister said he did not wish to prolong the matter and would cooperate with any legal process.

I wish to apologise to my wife, family and all those affected by the lapse in judgement at the time of the incident, which should not have happened.

He also apologised to Bersama for disappointing its members and supporters, saying the matter affected the party, and would accept the party’s decision.

Nik Nazmi hoped all parties would respect the legal process and avoid a “trial by media”.

No charge has been reported.

JAIS has not commented on his statement, and the identity of the woman has not been made public.

From Selangor Seat to Party Founder

Nik Nazmi began his political career as one of Malaysia’s youngest elected officials when he won the Seri Setia state seat in Selangor at just 26 years old in 2008.

He steadily rose through the ranks of PKR, serving as its Youth Chief and later as Vice-President, alongside holding key state administration roles such as Deputy Speaker and Executive Council (EXCO) member in Selangor.

Entering federal politics in 2018 as the Member of Parliament for Setiawangsa, he achieved a major career milestone when he was appointed the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, a portfolio he held from December 2023 until stepping down in July 2025.

In May, he officially exited PKR to co-found and lead Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) alongside Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

He is hardly the first politician to be entangled in such a case, as several Malaysian political figures across various parties have previously faced major personal or moral controversies.

Notable historical examples include Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek, the former Health Minister and MCA leader, who resigned from all government and party posts after admitting to being the man featured in a leaked, secretly recorded sex videotape.

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