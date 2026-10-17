BERSAMA Rests Nik Nazmi For 3 Months After ‘Khalwat’ Case

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BERSAMA has rested its co-leader, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, from all official party activities for three months, effective from 20 October to 19 January 2027.

The decision follows his statement about the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) khalwat (close proximity) case.

The former Setiawangsa MP said he was alone with a woman when officers arrived, but said no improper act took place.

In a media statement dated 17 October and signed by president Syukri Razab, the party said it “takes serious note” of his statement.

It said every issue involving party leaders and members must be handled properly to protect the party’s integrity, credibility and public confidence.

Nik Nazmi’s Contributions Still Count After Decision

The party described the decision as “necessary and reasonable”.

It said the decision does not diminish Nik Nazmi’s contributions to BERSAMA since the party was relaunched in May.

The statement does not name JAIS or describe the case.

It refers to “a case that spread recently” and to his “statement of admission”.

It was also published in a Facebook post by BERSAMA de facto co-leader Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

Nik Nazmi said he would cooperate with any legal process and accept any party decision.

He Was Alone With A Non-Muhrim Woman When JAIS Officers Arrived

Nik Nazmi confirmed in a statement that he was one of two non-muhrim individuals alone in an enclosed space in Petaling Jaya on Thursday (15 Oct).

He said he and friends began a discussion at their studio in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur.

They then decided to continue in Petaling Jaya to view materials related to the project under discussion.

When JAIS officers arrived, only he and the woman were present, he said.

He called this “a mistake”.

The former cabinet minister said he told the officers that no improper act that could raise suspicion took place.

He apologised to his wife, family, those affected, and BERSAMA.

Nik Nazmi said he would cooperate with any legal process and accept any party decision.

He also asked that the legal process be respected and that the media not prolong the matter.

No charge or finding has been stated in the statements.

@drbettyteh The man caught was identified as Nik Nazmi from Bersama but no statement has been made. If it is true it is Nik then it is only fair for him to clarify. ♬ original sound – bettyteh

READ MORE: Nik Nazmi Confirms Detention With A Woman In PJ, Says Sorry To Wife And Family

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