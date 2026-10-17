10 October Tops Malaysia’s Birthday Chart, Douglas Lim’s Birthday Is the Next Day

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10 October is the most common birthday in Malaysia.

25 December is the rarest, according to a chart by rarebirthday.com citing Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) data.

The chart covers 11,760,772 births recorded between 2000 and 2022, or 23 years of data.

It ranks each calendar date by average births per day, with the most common and rarest dates 76 days apart.

Every date in October is shaded as common, the chart shows.

Most dates in September and the first 12 days of November are also shaded as common.

Late January, early February and 1 May are shaded as rarer.

(Pic: RareBirthday)

Politics Throws a Party: Three Chiefs, One Date

The chart does not state monthly totals; it also does not give a reason for the pattern.

However, the data covers only births from 2000 to 2022; the public figures listed below were born earlier.

They are not part of the data.

We list them because birthdays repeat on the same calendar date each year, so readers can see who shares the dates in the chart.

Politics: Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, president of Amanah, was born on 14 October 1954. Three party leaders share 20 October: PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (1947), Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (1957) and MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (1968).

Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, president of Amanah, was born on 14 October 1954. Three party leaders share 20 October: PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (1947), Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (1957) and MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (1968). Business: Tan Sri Robert Kuok was born on 6 October 1923.

Tan Sri Robert Kuok was born on 6 October 1923. Sport: Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei was born on 21 October 1982.

Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei was born on 21 October 1982. Entertainment: Tiara Jacquelina was born on 3 October 1967. Comedian, actor and emcee Douglas Lim was born on 11 October 1977, one day after the most common date on the chart. Maya Karin was born on 29 October 1979.

In any case, the data shows no link between birth date and a person’s career.

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