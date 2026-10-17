10 October Tops Malaysia’s Birthday Chart, Douglas Lim’s Birthday Is the Next Day
An analysis of 11,760,772 births recorded between 2000 and 2022 shows 10 October as Malaysia’s most common birthday and 25 December as the rarest, with every date in October shaded as common.
In Brief
- 10 October is Malaysia's most common birthday, based on 11,760,772 births recorded by DOSM between 2000 and 2022.
- October is the most common birth month overall, with September and early November also featuring many common dates.
- Douglas Lim was born on 11 October, just one day after Malaysia's most common birthday date on the chart.